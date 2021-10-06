Mumbai Police Uses ‘Levitating’ Song to Share Safety Message In Creative Instagram Reel

Mumbai Police always leave netizens in wonder and splits with their trendy posts and viral videos. No matter what viral wave is prevalent on social media, Mumbai Police makes sure to surf it like a boss. Proving this fact right yet another time, Mumbai Police shared a short reel that gives an important message in a creative way.

The reel has Dua Lipa’s very viral song, ‘Levitating,’ playing in the background. The frame is vertically divided into two, with the upper half having a picture of a seat belt, and the lower half with a stock image of a man putting on a seat belt.

A text flashes on the frame that contains the famous lyrics of the chorus of the song, “You want me, I want you baby.” However, it was not just the reel but also the caption that made the post viral. It said, “Seatbelts got you – from ‘levitating’ on the roadway!”

Since shared, the reel has been viewed by more than 50,000 people and received a monumental number of comments on it.

One user wrote, “Amazing! Always coming up with innovative ideas.” Another wrote, “Mumbai police got no chill,” accompanied with multiple heart emojis. “Oh, Wow! Love this,” commented a thirduser.

Dua’s song has been a trendy choice of users for their reels. People created so much content from this song that creating a new reel looked difficult. But Mumbai Police proved it wrong and came up with this unique idea.

This is not the first time that Mumbai Police has impressed netizens with catchy content. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the official account shared a very innovative picture.

Here’s another post aimed at spreading the importance of masks.

What do you think of the posts by Mumbai Police?

