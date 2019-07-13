Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mumbai Police Uses ‘Mature Bag’ Meme to Carry an Important Safety Message for Indian Citizens

"Nothing makes a person more attractive than his/her alertness towards keeping the city safe."

Jashodhara Mukherjee

July 13, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
Mumbai Police Uses ‘Mature Bag’ Meme to Carry an Important Safety Message for Indian Citizens
Image credit: Twitter/Mumbai Police
Unless you've been living under a rock, you must've come across the "mature bag" memes which have taken over the internet. It all started when a young guy released a video on how to look attractive in college. According to him, using Amazon's brown leather bag could help someone look cool and attractive in college.

Soon, these mature bag memes flooded our internet.

But Mumbai Police had the last word. They, too, decided to chip in the "mature bag" madness and decided to use the meme to spread an awareness message.

Mumbai Police has one of the coolest and most happening social media handles. Period. Not only are they prompt when it comes to replying to their followers, but also have a robust social media strategy which relies heavily on memes, which immediately appeals to millennials.

They had a radically different idea of what makes a person look cool or attractive.

"Nothing makes a person more attractive than his/her alertness towards keeping the city safe."

This is how people reacted to the tweet which has rolling on the floor with laughter:

