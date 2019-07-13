Mumbai Police Uses ‘Mature Bag’ Meme to Carry an Important Safety Message for Indian Citizens
"Nothing makes a person more attractive than his/her alertness towards keeping the city safe."
Image credit: Twitter/Mumbai Police
Unless you've been living under a rock, you must've come across the "mature bag" memes which have taken over the internet. It all started when a young guy released a video on how to look attractive in college. According to him, using Amazon's brown leather bag could help someone look cool and attractive in college.
Soon, these mature bag memes flooded our internet.
Me After Buying #maturebag pic.twitter.com/xxUnPxa7Cb— Faizul_quresh (@qureshi_faizul) July 13, 2019
For people wondering what #maturebag is all about. pic.twitter.com/VjcUo8Ezyc— Sugar Cup♀️ (@Sonia177sweet) July 12, 2019
Before I used to take this bag for college.After buying mature wala bag I'm the most famous person in my campus and no more single.#maturebag pic.twitter.com/HsZ1w2EB9n— Mr.AAA (@AmitAlagure) July 12, 2019
But Mumbai Police had the last word. They, too, decided to chip in the "mature bag" madness and decided to use the meme to spread an awareness message.
Mumbai Police has one of the coolest and most happening social media handles. Period. Not only are they prompt when it comes to replying to their followers, but also have a robust social media strategy which relies heavily on memes, which immediately appeals to millennials.
They had a radically different idea of what makes a person look cool or attractive.
"Nothing makes a person more attractive than his/her alertness towards keeping the city safe."
Nothing makes a person more attractive than his/her alertness towards keeping the city safe. #Dial100 pic.twitter.com/H8SLgSBj6V— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 12, 2019
This is how people reacted to the tweet which has rolling on the floor with laughter:
Give the admin an award— Bhavikchheda (@Bhavikchheda2) July 12, 2019
@MumbaiPolice the dopest police in the world as far as meme material is concerned!— Aamir Khan (@marshall1710_ak) July 12, 2019
July 12, 2019
* whenever new meme comes in market *memebai police : pic.twitter.com/mNM7EN4o3n— KepTen.koOl (@KepTenKoOl) July 12, 2019
Savage— Terrible Marathi Tales (@tmtofficial__) July 12, 2019
