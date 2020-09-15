Mumbai Police Uses Neville Longbottom Meme from Harry Potter to Spread Covid19 Awareness

The quirky and sarcastic social media handle of Mumbai Police has once again appealed to netizens with its recent Instagram post. With the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country and especially in Mumbai which has recorded over 92,000 cases, the city police want people to wear masks.

Reminding Mumbai people to not forget to wear masks, its recent post shows Neville Longbottom from the Harry Potter series trying to remember what he forgot.

In the image, Neville is not wearing a mask and asking, ‘The thing is I can’t remember what I have forgotten.’ Captioning the image, Mumbai Police reminds, ‘Your mask Neville, you have forgotten your mask’.

In April, Mumbai had become the first city in the country to make masks compulsory for everyone when in public failing which the defaulters will be punishable under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had announced that those flouting the face mask will be fined Rs 1,000.

Mumbai Police has been using its social media handles to promote social issues using memes and other creative methods in order to send across a message to millennial and Gen z.

In a previous Instagram post, Mumbai police had tweaked popular 90s show Friends’ character Joey’s famous dialogue ‘Joey doesn’t share food’ to ‘Joey doesn’t share masks’. The caption read, “If 'friends' share masks, it all becomes a 'moo point!'”

Maharashtra has recorded 2,91,630 cases of coronavirus till Tuesday according to the Ministry of Health. Even though public spaces are gradually opening, the authorities have strictly asked people to follow social distancing rules and not to forget wearing a face mask. It is advised that people wear the standard three-ply mask which can be bought from a medical store. People are also seen wearing home-made washable masks.