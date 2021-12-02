Mumbai Police Uses Ranveer Singh in '83' to Spread Awareness on Face Mask

The trailer of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer sports drama ‘83’ is creating a lot of buzz online since its release. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film follows the Indian cricket team that won the first-ever World Cup back in 1983 by defeating their arch-rival West Indies. The trailer appears to be promising and gives goosebumps, hence fans are only waiting for what wonders the film would do on the big screen. Inspired by the one-liners of Ranveer, who is playing the role of former India captain Kapil Dev, in the trailer, the social media was flooded with memes. But it’s Mumbai Police, who has once again won the meme fest. The police force took the opportunity to post an advisory, using a scene from the trailer, with a sassy twist.

Sharing an image of Ranveer from the film, they wrote in the caption, “When you don’t wear your mask inspite of ’83’ million reminders.” The image has a dialogue, “he doesn’t know defence” written on it too.

Take a look at the post:

The post, which was shared on December 1, has so far accumulated more than 11,000 likes and counting. It has also amassed various comments, wherein people called Mumbai Police’s page as the “most funny and epic handle on Instagram.” “What an Instagram handle,” a user wrote. A bunch of people dropped laughing emoticons, while another said, “Uff now thats a reminder.”

The reminder by Mumbai Police came after the World Health Organisation (WHO) informed that the preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron. As per the health organisation, people who have previously had COVID-19 could become reinfected more easily with Omicron as compared to other variants of concern. However, WHO mentioned that the information is limited and scientists across the world are studying the variant in depth.

What are your thoughts on the advisory issued by Mumbai Police?

