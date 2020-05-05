BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Mumbai Police Uses Romeo Juliet to Raise Covid-19 Awareness

Video grab. (Image credit: Instagram)

Video grab. (Image credit: Instagram)

Posted on the organization's official Instagram page, the meme shows a woman with the Instagram username 'caring wife' pass on a mask to her 'forgetful husband'.

The latest meme in Mumbai police’s arsenal of pop culture references involves Romeo and Juliet. William Shakespeare’s characters were star crossed lovers, who died for each other. To connect the power of love with the need to cover your face while going out, social media handle of Mumbai police has come up with a brilliant meme.

Posted on the organization’s official Instagram page, the meme shows a woman with the Instagram username ‘caring wife’ pass on a mask to her ‘forgetful husband’.

While the woman says, “Don’t forget your mask”, the husband admits, “What would I do without you?”

The caption reads: “O Romeo, Romeo! Wherefore art thy ‘mask’, Romeo?". Funny hashtags like ‘O Mask Lello’ were also added.

The witty post garnered the approval of the netizens. The video has received over 50,000 views in 3 hours since being posted. Some comments demanded that the person who comes up with such brilliant ideas for spreading awareness should be “given a raise”.

One Instagram user wrote, “Haahah so cool”, while another comment on the post read: What a wonderful awareness #mumbai police”.

Many others hailed the creativity behind the animation.

In their corona series, Mumbai police post hilarious and relatable memes to tackle coronavirus better. Here are a few from their Instagram page.



