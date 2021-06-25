Mumbai Police Uses Viral Reaction of Desi Fan from WTC Final to Teach Traffic Rules, Netizens React

Mumbai Police’s Twitter handle has got its game right on point, and it just never fails to leave its followers impressed by the innovative use of viral content. Now, using the viral reaction of an Indian fan from the World Test Championship final, they issued a hilarious but strict warning for traffic rules violators. In its latest tweet, the law enforcement agency shared a collage of the fan’s epic contrasting reaction during the WTC final to draw a comparison between the man’s reaction to the reaction of people who get caught while riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet.

Check out the Tweet here:

Riding After Paying Without ChallanHelmet pic.twitter.com/RcS3Euf2yl— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 24, 2021

The hilarious tweet by Mumbai Police left many in splits who could not stop themselves from praising the wit of the person behind this tweet.

Memes featuring the contrasting reaction of this Indian fan had taken social media by storm during the last day of India’s WTC final encounter against New Zealand. The fan was caught on camera during the broadcast of the last day of the match as he cheered the Indian team with all the excitement and energy. However, his loud cheering suddenly came to end, and things took a dramatic turn when Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed just a moment after this fan’s feature on the screen. The sheer excitement on his suddenly changed into a feeling of disappointment within a matter of few moments.

While the disappointments of loss in the match have not been easy to handle, fans found some moments of respite in memes featuring this fan’s reaction. Some even called it a recreation of the viral Pakistani fan’s reaction from the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Here are some of the reactions of this newly found ‘Indian meme guy.’

Indians to this guy…."Ground se utha kar star bnayenge tujhe" https://t.co/SAcqP3NmEs pic.twitter.com/eDdDTIJaFx— Bharat Bhushan (@Bharatbsharma07) June 23, 2021

Memes have truly become the modern language of social media and even law enforcement agencies like the Mumbai Police are trying to use them effectively to connect to the next-gen of citizens.

