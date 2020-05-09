Mumbai Police's Lockdown Meme on Chemistry Will Take You Back to Your School Days

Mumbai Police has been at the forefront for raising awareness about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with lockdown humour.

Adopting a rather creative way to urge people to stay home, Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police took to Twitter to share the periodic table. In his post he wrote, “Solve for: 16,73, 39 53, 7 Now follow it. #ElementsAgainstCorona #TakingOnCorona"

The commissioner basically asked his followers to put together the name of the elements mentioned against each of the atomic numbers to those he has mentioned.

When one puts this together in the order mentioned, they will get the words “Stay In”.

While it is true that a lot of people may have lost touch from Chemistry, this fun game is certainly worth your time. Since being posted it has got more than a thousand likes.

Twitterati too have taken part in this challenge actively. While some wrote their answers in the reply to the post, others mentioned being struck by nostalgia after see the periodic table.

A user wrote, “Out of our inorganic chemistry book” another person who cracked the challenge stated, “16 - S, 73 - Ta, 39 - Y, 53 - I, 7 - N, STaYIN”.

Out of our inorganic chemistry book 😂 — Janvi Shah (@Janvi0622) May 8, 2020

16 - S

73 - Ta

39 - Y

53 - I

7 - N

STaYIN — Taj (@tajagsc) May 8, 2020

Other replies on the post included:

STAY IN — saroj Bhattarai (@saroj43463263) May 8, 2020