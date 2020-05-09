BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Police's Lockdown Meme on Chemistry Will Take You Back to Your School Days

Image credits: Netflix / Twitter.

Image credits: Netflix / Twitter.

Adopting a rather creative way to urge people to stay home, Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police took to Twitter to share the periodic table and asked netizens to solve it.

Share this:

Mumbai Police has been at the forefront for raising awareness about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with lockdown humour.

Adopting a rather creative way to urge people to stay home, Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police took to Twitter to share the periodic table. In his post he wrote, “Solve for: 16,73, 39 53, 7 Now follow it. #ElementsAgainstCorona #TakingOnCorona"

The commissioner basically asked his followers to put together the name of the elements mentioned against each of the atomic numbers to those he has mentioned.

When one puts this together in the order mentioned, they will get the words “Stay In”.

While it is true that a lot of people may have lost touch from Chemistry, this fun game is certainly worth your time. Since being posted it has got more than a thousand likes.

Twitterati too have taken part in this challenge actively. While some wrote their answers in the reply to the post, others mentioned being struck by nostalgia after see the periodic table.

A user wrote, “Out of our inorganic chemistry book” another person who cracked the challenge stated, “16 - S, 73 - Ta, 39 - Y, 53 - I, 7 - N, STaYIN”.

Other replies on the post included:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading