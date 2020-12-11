Mumbai Police's Meme Game is Top Notch Again, Uses Angry Haircut Kid Video to Spread Awareness on Masks

Mumbai police have already received accolades from the Twitter brigade for its apt pop culture knowledge and effective use of memes to spread public service messages. Be it using ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ or some popular Harry Potter catchphrase, the social media handle of Mumbai police has done it all.

This time they have shared a message using the video of a boy who was caught getting upset during a haircut and kept shrieking every time their hair was touched for he feared it was getting too small. While it was originally shared online by the kid’s father Anup, the video soon went viral on the internet with several people relating to the little child on different profound levels. He introduced himself in the clip to be Anushrut all while complaining about his hairdresser.

In the latest tweet, we can see the same video of the kid yelling: “Arre yaar!” every time the scissors near his face. But there is a twist. In the caption the post read: “Responsible Mumbaikars to people going out without wearing masks”, pointing out an irritating lax in behaviour seen on the streets of India. The post also gave the due credit for the video to the father of the child in the viral clip.

Responsible Mumbaikars to people going out without wearing masks:VC - @Anup20992699 pic.twitter.com/x3tRYJ9wNv — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 7, 2020

The child might have been revolting against the style of his hair but his voice was able to rightly justify the frustration faced by people by seeing many citizens on road without a face mask on. While many have their masks hanging from their neck or ear, there are also several people stepping out without a mask on them. This serious lack of responsibility has led many state authorities to impose fines on people caught without wearing a mask on the street. However, the Mumbai police came up with another form of warning to match the beat of the young generation.

This is because the video of Anushrut had been very popular among the Gen Z. Many youngsters looked back at their hairstyling days in childhood, where the barbers would always end up cutting more than you had planned to and completely change your style.

My baby Anushrut,Every Parents is struggle pic.twitter.com/wN7B510ZwS — Anup (@Anup20992699) November 22, 2020

On the other hand, parents remembered their share of such trouble as the children rarely like their hair being touched and altered with.

Several Twitter users also pointed out the dilemma of the kid, who sat obediently until the end even though he was full of tears and sadness. He received praises for being a good kid as well.