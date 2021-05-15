Mumbai Police's Message on 'Friends Reunion' After Final Season of Covid-19 Goes Viral

Tapping into the buzz generated by the coming ‘Reunion’ episode of the American sitcom “Friends", Mumbai Police have put across a message: Reunite with your friends but only when COVID is over. Friends: The Reunion, a special episode starring original stars of the popular comedy show “Friends" is going to stream later this month. As a teaser of the episode released on Thursday, #FriendsReunion began to trend.

Not to miss the opportunity, Mumbai Police posted their take on Instagram with hashtags #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona.

“Reunite with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19, please? Till then, online meet-ups will "be there for you," the city police said.

The Instagram post garnered around 53,000 likes in seven hours and hundreds of comments. The post on the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police also won thousands of likes.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated reunion is going viral even among Gen Z. The reason? BTS. The K-pop boy band BTS is one of the many guests who will be guest appearing on the show. The slew of celebrity guests set to appear on the reunion show include Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and the Korean sensation BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday.

The Bangtan Sonyeondan is a wildly popular K-Pop band whose fan armies currently rule Twitter and are known for its sheer volume and solidarity for global causes as well as K-pop artists and content itself. As news of the BTS’ appearance on the Friends broke, many on social media started celebrating in anticipation of the legendary crossover.

(With PTI inputs)

