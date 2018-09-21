GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mumbai Police's Message on Peace and Diversity Shows the True Spirit of the City

'If you can see it, you can feel it.' - Mumbai Police

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 21, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
Mumbai Police's Message on Peace and Diversity Shows the True Spirit of the City
(Image: Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
"We fight, we break up. We kiss, we make up"--India, a land of many religions is often found embroiled in many Hindu-Muslim debates, but regardless of it all, we Indians are known to rise up above all differences and do what we do best - spread love and showcase unity.

Highlighting the brotherhood and 'unity in diversity' was Mumbai Police, who shared a heartwarming image of a 'Sabil' (public fountain) set up to quench the thirst of passing pedestrians next to a Ganesha pandal in Ambika Nagar, Parksite, putting the spotlight on the real spirit of Mumbai.




Mumbai, which is already enveloped in the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, also celebrates Muharram on Friday.

And Twitter being Twitter, could not stop itself from gushing at the image and salute the spirit of Mumbai.



































