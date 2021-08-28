Mumbai Police's Spin On Ronaldo-Manchester United Reunion Is Winning Hearts

Mumbai Police never fails to amaze their social media followers with the daily dose of humour and sarcasm. For Friday, Mumbai Police picked up Cristiano Ronaldo’s news of joining Manchester United and gave it a twist to spread awareness about Covid-19. Manchester United announced that Ronaldo would rejoin the club for his second stint after leaving Juventus on a transfer fee of around €15 million and €8 million in add-ons. Mumbai police gave an interesting spin to “Ju-vent” implying it was “you went” and wrote that masks should be worn at all times outside so that the “city” can stay “united” – insinuating the words City and United for Manchester City and Manchester United, respectively. This is the tweet we are talking about:

Hope you didn't forget to wear your mask when 'ju-vent' out today!It's our 'premiere' duty as a 'City' to stay 'United'. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 27, 2021

The post, in no time, was flooded with comments and likes from his fans. While some users gushed at the savage creativity of their social media team, some were just ecstatic to have Ronaldo back at Manchester United. One user wrote that the way Mumbai police stays updated with the current happenings and contributes to the happy spirit on the Internet, deserves a round of applause, while another comment read that this is their personal best.

Someone pls give Bharat Ratna to this admin— Alex Abhishek Mathew (@AlexAbhishekMa1) August 27, 2021

Hahahah this is too good .. so so witty .. you rock Mumbai Police 🚨— Gaurav Ail (@gauravail) August 27, 2021

Brilliant tweet @MumbaiPolice 👌🏼 Kudos to you for staying in times and with the E-spirit 😜👍🏼— Leslie (@Wisemanlez) August 27, 2021

Hats off…. This is the best. pic.twitter.com/NiBdfwR6r6— Sandeep Tewary 🇮🇳 (@TewarySandeep) August 27, 2021

Needless to say, the tweet went viral within few hours of being posted. Till now, it has garnered more than 8,800 likes and 1,600 retweets on the microblogging platform.

