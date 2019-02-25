LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mumbai Police's Timely Tweet on 'Period. End of Sentence' Has Left Netizens Impressed

An edited version of the film's poster was shared on Mumbai Police's Twitter handle after the short won an Oscar.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
Source: Twitter/Mumbai Police
Mumbai Police is on point with keeping with the trends on their Twitter handle and this time, they have done it again by referring to Period. End of Sentence, the Indian documentary that won at the 91st Academy Awards.

The 25-minute documentary by Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi has gone viral in India after it won an Oscar for the Documentary Short Subject category. And while the internet is not yet done heaping praises and congratulations on the film and its makers, Mumbai Police has used the opportunity to show their support for the film while also using it to show off its own strength and commitment toward the safety of women.

An edited version of the film's poster was shared on Mumbai Police's Twitter handle with the caption, "If cities were given an Oscar, Mumbai would have bagged some of the trophies definitely!" the poster read, "No compromise with Mumbai's safety. Period.", which is a play on the film's title.




The post was an instant hit on Twitter with many praising the force's quick wit and wordplay. Others praised the force for providing them with round the clock protection.
















Based on a group of women in a village in Uttar Pradesh, period is the story of how they were inspired by 'Pad-Man' Arunachalam Muruganantham and started their own brand of sanitary napkins. Set against a rural backdrop, the film looks at how a section of people perceive menstruation, menstrual health and hygiene.

The film was co-produced by Indian film producer Guneet Monga.


