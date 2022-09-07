CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Mumbai Rains: Loud Thunder, Lightning Make Mumbaikars Wonder 'Is That Thor?'
1-MIN READ

Mumbai Rains: Loud Thunder, Lightning Make Mumbaikars Wonder 'Is That Thor?'

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: September 07, 2022, 17:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Loud Thunder, Lightning in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter/@mumbaimatterz)

Loud Thunder, Lightning in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter/@mumbaimatterz)

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for September 9-11, hinting towards heavy rains at isolated places.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai city and Thane on Wednesday evening along with lightning and thunderstorm. On experiencing such extreme weather conditions, netizens took to their Twitter handles and shared images and videos of the same. Not just this but as a result of extreme weather, power failure in Thane market was seen. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for September 9-11, hinting towards heavy rains at isolated places.

“Nice, bright and sunny when I went in for a haircut. By the time I came out, it was dark, thundery and about to pour down. What just happened there??” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Mumbai weather can turn on a dime. Perfect ambience for Aram Vada Pav at Capital.” Here are a few tweets:

Meanwhile, earlier, in Maharashtra, Mumbai and Thane orange alert was issued Palghar, Raigad, Nashik and Pune were on red alert due to the possibility of heavy and extremely heavy rain. A warning was also been issued to fishermen by the IMD. Mumbai rain got people feeling all sorts of ways on Twitter. While some people posted about the struggles of reaching office amid the torrential rains, others shared photos and videos of waterlogged roads. Some others also posted photos of themselves having chai and samosa. The duality of Mumbai rains certainly says a thing or two about society at large.

About the Author

Buzz Staff

Buzz Staff

