Mumbai Rains May Be Wreaking Havoc - But That Doesn't Stop the Humour
Tragedy mein comedy.
Tragedy mein comedy.
It may have been three days since the streets flooded over and this year's version of Mumbai Rains is back in full swing. Due to this, several offices and train stations have closed down - but not people's humour.
The rains may have kept people inside, and owing to this factor, people have managed to come up with the best of memes that truly capture the essence of this monsoon season.
For the people who had to go in to work, there's a whole section of memes to choose from, and brings up the question - why do you really have to go to work in this weather?
A post shared by Sagar Revandkar (@shaggy._.baba) on
But if you were considering taking your day off to go somewhere, don't even consider it. Here, you don't have to go to a scenic waterfalls - they come to you.
And if you're talking about preparation for the monsoon season and infrastructure in place, then they've got you covered.
And while the streets have turned into rivers, you can consider taking a boat to wherever you want to go.
And someone actually took a real boat!
And someone else puts out an advisory, which every Mumbaikar will perhaps relate to.
