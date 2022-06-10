'Mumbai Rains' Trends as Maximum City Rejoices Pre-monsoon Showers With Memes

Mumbaikars were treated with pre-monsoon showers and soon #MumbaiRains began trending on Twitter. Thundershowers were recorded in several regions, including, Borivali, Goregaon, and Powai. Amid the good weather, several netizens took to Twitter and expressed their happiness through memes. Several Twitter users also shared images and videos of the cloudy sky. As per the weather department, the monsoon is progressing normally and will most likely reach Maharashtra in the next two days.

On June 11 and 12, some thunderstorm activities can be seen. Talking about monsoon, an official from IMD said, “The monsoon has reached Karwar in Karnataka, and we are currently monitoring the situation. We will have to wait for it to enter south Konkan and Goa before it reaches Mumbai.”

A person from Bandra West and Sion during #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/MeHSTIgqVg — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 9, 2022

That one friend in every group as soon as it starts raining:#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/voISNVGK6A — Andy (@iamandy1987) June 9, 2022

#MumbaiRains Me waiting for Mumbai Rain in June pic.twitter.com/aQnoqivhr3 — How Football Saved Humans – Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) June 9, 2022

People also shared stunning images and videos. Have a look:

A Twitter account that goes by the name of ‘Weatherman of Mumbai,’ in a tweet wrote, “Usually pre- monsoon rain happens in the evening. So one can be assured that day time will be rain free. Pre- monsoon also should last for a week, so monsoon should set in between 17th to 20th June.(sic)”

Last year, the city had recorded more than 100 mm rain by June 9. This was declared as the onset of monsoon — two days before the official onset date of June 11. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai over the weekend with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. As per the experts, heavy rain activity in Mumbai may only pick up after June 20.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.