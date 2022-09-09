Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging Videos Go Viral as Citizens Struggle to Get By

After heavy rains hit Mumbai on Thursday evening, harrowing scenes have surfaced on social media. Rains disrupted road traffic and suburban train services on the Central Railway (CR)’s Main Line due to water-logging on tracks, while four persons were injured in two wall collapse incidents and a boy was washed away in Thane city, said officials.

The rains started at around 4:30pm in several parts of Mumbai on Thursday, with the downpour getting intense between 5pm and 6pm, leading to some spots getting more than 50 millimetres (mm) in the one-hour period, a civic official said. Some areas in north Mumbai witnessed 60 to 90 mm rainfall in a couple of hours, they said. Movement came to a standstill for some time due to heavy waterlogging.

Due to heavy rain, a bus got stuck in the middle of the water in Nashik. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/mhO9Hp6ZQk — Rahul Deo Kumar (@RahulDeoKumar) September 9, 2022

A four-year-old boy drowned on the waterlogged street at Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa, Thane on Thursday evening due to a heavy downpour, Hindustan Times reported. As per the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the search operation to find the boy, Aditya Maurya, is on as they suspect he might have been swept away into nullah due to heavy waterlogging in the locality.

Thane city received 71.12 mm rainfall between 5:30 pm and 6:30pm, inundating several areas and affecting train services in the region for nearly an hour, an official said. There was no report of any casualty due to the downpour, Thane civic body’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.

