Mumbai Recognised as 'Tree City of the World' for Maintaining Urban Greenery

The Arbor Day Foundation, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, has declared Mumbai as the ‘Tree City of the World 2021’. After the announcement, Mumbai is now the second Indian city to hone the title. The first city was Hyderabad which bagged the title two years in a row. The initiative, started by The Arbor Day Foundation and FAO, first recognised a total of 68 cities from 17 countries and commended them for their commitment to planting and fostering trees. In 2020, this number grew to 120 cities from 23 countries. Now, the 2021 list has seen an upgrade in the number of cities and has two cities – Hyderabad and Mumbai – from India.

As per Indian Express, the official from Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation’s (BMC) garden department said that, “Mumbai has received the commitment to growing and maintaining urban trees and greenery in building healthy, resilient and happy cities”.

Advertisement

The environment minister of the state, Aditya Thackeray, commended the work done by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and handed over the letter of commendation to Municipal Commissioner, Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal, reported ANI. After the recognition, Mumbai is now counted among the leading global networks in urban and community forestry.

As per the official website of the Tree Cities of the World programme, Mumbai has planted a total of 4,25,000 trees and has been accredited with 25,000 volunteer hours. To get recognised by UN’s FAO and The Arbor Day Foundation as a Tree City, the community has to match a few standards. These include placing an official policy governing the management of forests and trees, dedicating an annual budget for the tree management plan, and holding annual celebrations to raise awareness about tree plantation, among a few others.

“We congratulate Mumbai on earning 2021 Tree Cities of the World recognition for the first time. The city is now part of an important global network, leading the way in urban and community forestry,” wrote Dan Lambe, CEO, Arbor Day Foundation, in a letter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.