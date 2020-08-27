Mumbai Restaurant to Pay Rs 2 Lakh in Penalty for Overcharging Customer Rs 10 for Ice Cream

A Mumbai restaurant had to pay a hefty price of Rs 2 lakh for overcharging Rs 10 from a customer eight years back.

The incident took place in June 2014, when then Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Bhaskar Jadhav was heading home post work and he received a call from his daughter, who wanted some ice-cream.

Mr Jadhav entered the Mumbai Central-based Shagun Veg Restaurant to purchase a one-on-one ice cream pack worth Rs 165. However, the 700 ml pack was charged Rs 175 and the seller informed that the extra 10 bucks was 'cooling charges' and refused to refund the same. They also refused to have the product returned and have the full amount refunded, reports Times Now.

Well aware of his consumer rights, Jadhav had approached the District Commissioner Disputes Redressal Forum in South Mumbai with the help of activist Prakash Sheth and after five years, the forum ordered the restaurant to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh within 45 days.

In its order, the forum also warned the restaurant against overcharging consumers and refund Rs 10 to Jadhav, who is at present an Assistant Police Inspector at Wadala TT Police Station.

Jadhav said that his main intention was to fight for his rights and aware people on the same. He is very happy that a mere sum of Rs 10 has now led upto a penalty amount of Rs 2 lakh, for a misconduct on the restaurant's end. He hoped that the food centre stops overcharging its customers.