Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mumbai 5 Degrees Cooler Today: Richa Chadha Asks People to Not Use Heat as Excuse to Not Vote

You can use any government approved ID to cast your vote, officials are there to help you with that. Hold the EVM button, till your choice appears on VVPAT machine, Richa Chadha wrote on Twitter

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai 5 Degrees Cooler Today: Richa Chadha Asks People to Not Use Heat as Excuse to Not Vote
Richa Chadha | Image credit: Twitter
Loading...
As Mumbai went to polls on Monday, many celebrities left their AC cars and homes to take to the street in scorching sun to vote. Images and videos of actors and other Bollywood celebrities flooded the internet as well as legacy news media outlets. While some were seen making their way to polling booths with their kids in tow, others were seen waving their ink-stained index fingers to commemorate their vote.

Amid such displays, actor Richa Chadha has come out with a video on Twitter, encouraging electors to go to vote.

"You can use any government approved ID to cast your vote, officials are there to help you with that. Hold the EVM button, till your choice appears on VVPAT machine," Chadha wrote as caption to the video. But that was not all.

"Also Mumbai, it’s 5०C cooler than yesterday, so don’t use heat as an excuse!", the Masaan and Fukrey star wrote on the micro blogging site.

You can watch the video here:



Chadha is vocal on social media and often raises her voice regarding political issues and issues related to gender. Recently, the actress raised her voice against the BJP government's poll promise to implement NRC in the country if they win. "Talk to us about jobs, economic growth, environmental issues,inflation, corruption,education and healthcare please. Not this strange, prehistoric, illogical, regressive, xenophobic rhetoric," she wote on Twitter on April 11.




Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram