Mumbai 5 Degrees Cooler Today: Richa Chadha Asks People to Not Use Heat as Excuse to Not Vote

You can use any government approved ID to cast your vote, officials are there to help you with that. Hold the EVM button, till your choice appears on VVPAT machine. Also Mumbai, it’s 5०C cooler than yesterday, so don’t use heat as an excuse ! 😜😀❤️ pic.twitter.com/rLK8dc0CSJ — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 29, 2019

AAAAND deal breaker!!!Talk to us about jobs, economic growth, environmental issues,inflation, corruption,education and healthcare please.Not this strange, prehistoric, illogical, regressive, xenophobic rhetoric. What happened to ‘Sabka saath, sabka (oh so illusive!) vikas’? pic.twitter.com/XuFuUjqKCY — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 11, 2019

As Mumbai went to polls on Monday, many celebrities left their AC cars and homes to take to the street in scorching sun to vote. Images and videos of actors and other Bollywood celebrities flooded the internet as well as legacy news media outlets. While some were seen making their way to polling booths with their kids in tow, others were seen waving their ink-stained index fingers to commemorate their vote.Amid such displays, actor Richa Chadha has come out with a video on Twitter, encouraging electors to go to vote."You can use any government approved ID to cast your vote, officials are there to help you with that. Hold the EVM button, till your choice appears on VVPAT machine," Chadha wrote as caption to the video. But that was not all."Also Mumbai, it’s 5०C cooler than yesterday, so don’t use heat as an excuse!", the Masaan and Fukrey star wrote on the micro blogging site.You can watch the video here:Chadha is vocal on social media and often raises her voice regarding political issues and issues related to gender. Recently, the actress raised her voice against the BJP government's poll promise to implement NRC in the country if they win. "Talk to us about jobs, economic growth, environmental issues,inflation, corruption,education and healthcare please. Not this strange, prehistoric, illogical, regressive, xenophobic rhetoric," she wote on Twitter on April 11.