Mumbai Rains Memes Flood Twitter As City Witnesses Overnight Rainfall

Mumbai saw overnight rains and Twitter has been flooded with memes and jokes. Desi Twitter is somehow always enthused about rains; perhaps it’s their way of dealing with bad roads, waterlogging and flooding in worst case scenarios. In Maharashtra, Mumbai and Thane are on orange alert for today while Palghar, Raigad, Nashik and Pune are on red alert due to the possibility of heavy and extremely heavy rain. A warning has also been issued to fishermen by the IMD.

Mumbai rain has got people feeling all sorts of ways on Twitter. While some people are posting about the struggles of reaching office amid the torrential rains, others are sharing photos and videos of waterlogged roads. Some others have posted photos of themselves having a nice morning with chai and samosa. The duality of Mumbai rains certainly says a thing or two about society at large.

Boss be like – You are still coming to work right??? 😅😂#MumbaiRains #MumbaiWeather pic.twitter.com/Ant0627WpS — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) August 9, 2022

Mumbaikars reaching office on time and setting an example during #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rG42BNjXIg — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 9, 2022

The weather department has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days, an official said on Monday. The regional meteorological centre in Nagpur has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers in parts of Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia on Monday and Tuesday, the official said.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha with an orange alert from Monday to Wednesday, the official said. Heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning may occur at one or two places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal and Wardha districts of Vidarbha in the next five days, he said.

