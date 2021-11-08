Mumbai SBI Bank Branch Faces Flak For Prohibiting 'Burqa, Scarf' For 'Safety'

A State Bank of India branch in Mumbai is facing flak after it put up a notice on its counter asking customers not to wear burqas. A burqa is worn by Muslim women which covers their entire body. The branch in question is SBI’s Nehru Nagar branch in Mumbai’ Kurla area. The notice put up on the counter inside the bank read, “Burkha, scarf prohibited inside the branch premises." Residents of Nehru Nagar, said they raised concerns with the bank officials regarding the notice but were not informed why it was put up. Sheikh Sajeed Akbar, a resident of the area, told Scroll, “Several of us tweeted this and raised this concern with bank officials. We still do not know why such a notice was put up.” It was after several people raised their concerns on social media platforms that the bank revealed that the notice was put up “for safety during cash withdrawal." Replying to a tweet by a user named Bait Khan, who expressed his anger over the notice, SBI wrote, “We regret the inconvenience caused to you. We understand from the branch that the Board has been removed from the counter. It was placed earlier for safety during cash withdrawal and other financial transactions only and the branch did not have any other intention for keeping the Board. Regards."

Dear Customer,We regret the inconvenience caused to you. We understand from the branch that the Board has been removed from the counter. It was placed earlier for safety during cash withdrawal and other financial transactions only and the branch did not have any other (1/2)— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 3, 2021

According to Scroll, the notice has been removed from the bank last week following the backlash.

While in this incident wearing a burqa was banned inside the bank, in a recent incident in a different part of the country, a shopkeeper in Assam allegedly hurled verbal abuses at a 22-year-old woman as well as manhandled her for wearing jeans instead of a burqa. The man allegedly told her that she should be wearing “decent" clothes as she was a Muslim. Following the alleged attack, police detained the man and his son, who allegedly beat up the woman’s father for questioning the shop owner for abusing his daughter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.