Saved By a Whisker! Mumbai Student Achieves Rare Feat, Scores 35 Marks in All Subjects in SSC Exam
In one-of-its-kind feat, a boy from Mira Road locality neat Mumbai has scored exactly 35 marks, the absolute minimum required for passing, in every single subject in the SSC (Class X) exam of the Maharashtra Board.
Image for representation.(Illustration: Mir Suhail) / Facebook image of Akshit Jadhav.
After the results declared on Saturday, this student, Akshit Jadhav, who studied in Shanti Nagar High School on Mira Road, has become a talk of the town.
"He was surprised to see his score, as he was expecting 55 per cent," said Akshit's father Ganesh Jadhav.
After the results, Akshit has earned some media limelight with several local news channels and reporters rushing to his place to interview him.
"Students attempt every question in anticipation that they would get a high score, but they may end up with low score. Akshit, on the other hand, secured minimum passing marks and we all are happy that he cleared the exam," his father said.
