Mumbai Student Develops PPE Kit That Pumps 'Fresh Air' Every 100 Seconds for Ventilation

Frontline workers have been working round the clock since the pandemic hit last year and to give themselves a better chance at fighting the virus, the PPE kit has been a constant companion for them. But hours and hours of wearing the PPE kit provides a lot of discomfort for the wearer due to lack of ventilation. So in order to provide some sort of relief to the doctors, nurses or anyone who is donning a PPE kit, a Mumbai college student has designed a a compact ventilation system for PPE kits. Nihaal Singh Adarsh, a second-year student of KJ Somaiya College of Engineering, created a belt-like wearable ventilation system for PPE outfits and named it Cov-Tech Ventilation System.

The system runs on a lithium-ion battery and it runs for 6 to 8 hours.

Mumbai student, Nihal Singh Adarsh ​​designs a 'cool' PPE kit with ventilation for all the #COVIDWarriors. Take a look to know more! #IndiaFightsCorona #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/sUDi2JcYUd— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 24, 2021

Explaining the mechanism behind his invention, Nihaal said,"Cov-Tech Ventilation System is like you are sitting under the fan even while you are inside the PPE suit. It takes the surrounding air, filters it and pushes it into the PPE suit."

He added, “Normally, due to lack of ventilation, it is hot and humid within the PPE suit, our solution offers a way out of this uncomfortable experience, by creating a steady airflow inside."

Sharing detail why he invented the cooling PPE kit, Nihaal said he made it only to provide relief to her mother Dr Poonam Kaur Adarsh, who is a doctor and has been treating Covid-19 patients at Adarsh clinic, Pune, a clinic she herself runs.

“Every day after returning home, she would narrate the difficulty faced by those like her, who are having to wear PPE suits and get themselves drenched in sweat. He participated in a design challenge for Covid-related equipment, organized by Technological Business Incubator, Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory.

As per the final design, the product can be worn around the waist, just like a belt. It can be attached with the conventional PPE kits. This design serves two purposes — it keeps the health workers well-ventilated, while preventing bodily discomfort and keeps them safe from various fungal infections.

Since the ventilator is worn close to the body, high-quality components have been used and safety protection measures have also been taken care of, informed Nihaal.

Ritwik Marathe, a second-year student of Design Engineering and his batchmate Sayli Bhavasar also helped Nihaal in this project.

Nihaal said that his initial ambitions did not extend much beyond alleviating his mother’s pain. “I never thought of going commercial initially. I thought of making it only on a small scale and giving it to the doctors I personally know.

“But later on, when we made it feasible, I realized that the problem is such a massive one, something our Health Care Workers face on a daily basis. That’s when we thought of making a commercial plan so that it is available for everyone in need."

The first batch of the product is already out, with around 30-40 units which will be delivered as trial units to doctors and NGOs across the country. The next batch of around 100 units is also under production.

(With inputs from IANS)

