Mumbai Teacher-turned Covid Warrior is Ferrying Patients to Hospitals in His Auto for Free

Amid the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, people are coming together to lend a helping hand in whatever capacity they can.Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has shared the story of one such warrior — Dattatraya Sawant, a Mumbai-based school teacher, who has converted his autorickshaw into a mobile ambulance to help Covid patients reach the hospital for free.

Sawant, who lives in suburban Ghatkopar, teaches as a part-time English teacher at Dnyansagar Vidya Mandir School.

Dattatraya Sawant, a school teacher by profession and a part-time autorickshaw driver, gives free rickshaw rides to COVID patientsHe picks up and drops patients from hospital without charging them. Hats off to his noble initiative. Pray that we overcome this soon🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fieGYvWQCu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 1, 2021

Laxman also posted a still from news agency ANI in which Sawant can be seen standing in a yellow PPE kit besides his autorickshaw.

Considering the soaring number of Covid patients across Maharashtra and the lack of transport facilities for the poor patients, Sawant started providing this free ride in northeast Mumbai from April 15 when the chief minister announced statewide lockdown. So far, Sawant has provided free travel to 26 Covid patients. He wears a PPE kit and sanitises his vehicle while ferrying the patients to the hospital or bringing them back home when they are discharged.

Sawant said he will continue to provide this service as long as the Covid-19 wave continues.

Laxman appreciated this noble deed of Sawant on the microblogging site and prayed for this nationwide crisis to get over soon. His post has received more than 2,400 likes and netizens have too praised his work while expressing concern for his health. A few have also come forward to help Sawant so that he continues doing the social service.

Sawant manages to operate the autorickshaw with the salary he earns as a teacher andhis wife also contributes.As the news of his noble deed spread across the platforms, Mumbai Cricket Association came forward to help Sawant in his endeavour. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs also announced that that it will cover the entire cost of the fuel spent in his autorickshaw.

