Mumbai Teen Befriends Girl on Instagram, Breaks into Her Home and Steals Gold Worth Rs 14 Lakh

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth was arrested for burgling at his girlfriend's house after making her acquaintance on Instagram.

The incident occurred in Mumbai's Colaba area last week. According to a report in The Times of India, the accused, Shaizaan Agwan, had met the teenage girl, daughter of a chartered accountant, through the online photo-sharing platform Instagram.

After becoming friends with the girl, he broke into her Colaba residence last week when the girl and her family were on a week-long vacation. During the break-in, the teenage boy managed to steal gold ornaments and valuables worth Rs 14 lakh from the upscale Colaba house on Pasta Lane. He also stole an iPhone and some cash that was lying in the family safe.

The family only found out about the theft on January 27 after they returned from their vacation. A case was filed in the matter with police on Friday.

Agwan had used a duplicate key of the house to enter in the family's absence. The girl had reportedly forgotten the key with him previously.

The culprit was caught after the police convinced the complainant to convince the girl to confide in them. After denying any involvement in the beginning, the girl eventually ended up confessing how she met Agwan and that she had even left a duplicate house key with him.

Following the confession, Agwan was arrested from Mazagaon where he resides. An iPhone and Rs 1 lakh cash have so far been recovered.

The theft comes days after burglars in Thane, Maharashtra, stole jewelry worth crores after they bought a shop adjacent to a jewelry store in the city and drilled holes into it from the common wall. Two persons were nabbed last week for masterminding and carrying out the Bollywood-style plan.

In yet another incident of home-breaking in Mumbai, two men entered an elderly woman's flat in Nagpada and stole Rs 71 lakh. Both were arrested.