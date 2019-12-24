Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Mumbai to Hold Event to Celebrate Mirza Ghalib's 150 Death Anniversary



IANS

Updated:December 24, 2019, 8:01 AM IST

Image credits: Firstpost.

The who's who in the world of literature, fine arts, culture and celebrities will croon and swoon over the timeless compositions of the legendary romanticist Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, alias "Mirza Ghalib" to mark his 150th death anniversary.

Mirza Ghalib, born in Agra (December 27, 1797 - February 15, 1869), died aged 71, as the sun was setting on the Mughal Empire, leaving behind a treasure chest of his literary creations in Urdu and Persian which have enthralled generations till now.

The Pasbaan-e-Adab Trust, founded by senior Maharashtra IPS officer Quaiser Khalid - a poetry lover and Ghalib admirer - will host the landmark event, entitled 'Meeraas: The Heritage', at Nehru Centre on December 25.

"Mirza Ghalib Saab is an undisputed pillar of India's poetry. His works are greatly admired over decades and are of great relevance even today," Khalid said.

He said that the festival will feature 'Ink Band' - India's first poetry musical group - led by the noted Bollywood lyricist Irshad Kamil and his team, besides renditions of some of Mirza Ghalib's immortal ghazals by the well-known singer Tauseef Akhtar.

Khalid, himself a renowned poet and Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Akademi Award laureate, has organised over 50 literary and cultural events to promote rich Indian arts and culture in different languages and forms like literature fests, arts, dance, and music, among others.

"We have organised 'Mushaira', 'kavi sammelans', 'dastaangoi', etc. for budding writers, women authors, and budding artistes along with debates, symposia, exhibitions, singing and dance performances, besides commemorations/celebrations for literary legends like Mirza Ghalib and others, all over the country," Khalid told IANS.

In order to resurrect the quality of Marathi poetry, intended to integrate the gen-new with the heritage of the state's rich cultural and literary legacy, the Pasbaan-e-Adab Trust organises 'Kavyanjali' which features the best of the contemporary generation stalwarts like Ashok Naigaonkar, Vaibhav Joshi, Ashwini Shende, Guru Thakur, Sanmeer Samant, Shripad Joshi, and more.

The events - held in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, New Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad and others - attract a large number of women and youth, symbolising that literature and arts have a great future in the country, he smiled.

