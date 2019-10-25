Mumbai University Draws Flak for Ditching Colonial Graduation Robes for Traditional Attire

For its upcoming convocation event, Mumbai University has asked its students and faculty to ditch the black robes and instead come dressed in traditional Indian clothes.

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the colonial black briefcase with a red binder representing the Indian tradition of 'bahi-khata', the country cheered. However, Mumbai University's attempts to discard the colonial black graduation robes to promote Indian tradition had more hilarious than symbolic effect.

The University on Wednesday mandated the 'shivkalin angrakha' - a traditional jacket-style garment donned by by Maratha warrior Shivaji Bhonsle, along with a red head-gear characteristic of earlier Maharastrian academics as the official convocation dress for its over 100 faculty members. The angrakha will be replete with a Paithani border that traditionally represents commitment, good governance and valour, India Today reported.

For students, the University stuck to mandating salwar kameez and sari for women and kurta pyajama for men.

Recently, the varsity released images of the outfit on Twitter. And it is safe to say that many netizens were left "speechless".

Dress for Convocation at Mumbai University.... Speechless pic.twitter.com/Q06N4836Wi — Mihir Jha ✍️ (@MihirkJha) October 23, 2019

However, the jokes and memes soon began.

Guaranteed placement with Ahuja Tent House.... — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) October 24, 2019

He looks ready to serve a Rajdhani thaali — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) October 23, 2019

Looks like a Munim about to tell me that my farmland is going to be taken over by him because my Bapu tool a loan of paune chaar rupaye (Rs 3.75) and never paid it back. — ThaNAMOs (@kabirazad2017) October 24, 2019

U kidding right..only because of this kids might refuse to graduate from Mumbai university in future..btw..while one is so dressed might as well do a small skit.. — chetana gautam (@chetana_gautam) October 23, 2019

Its a helmet, to bear shocks of not getting job after getting degree — Sachin (@BolSachin) October 23, 2019

To be truly Indian attire, the pants & shoes must be replaced with dhoti-chappals Mumbai University must also remove computers, IT, science subjects from their western syllabus, to be truly Indian. https://t.co/Ct9ob3clXy — Geet V (@geetv79) October 24, 2019

Some compared the new costume to the worn by actor Ranbir Singh as Peshwa Bajirao in the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani. Yet others were reminded of Professor Quirrel, the twitchy, purle turban-clad Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Here's a glimpse of Mumbai University's new convocation dress. pic.twitter.com/TCBMBkRCY5 — Husband of Coleen Rooney (@TheChaoticNinja) October 23, 2019

new mumbai university convocation dress pic.twitter.com/9cRiKKnXRL — cynical guruji (@krazyfrog) October 23, 2019

Mumbai University'sYear 2029 convocation dressYear 2033 they replace the Speaker with surround sound system and a DJ https://t.co/2ML2fhNARy pic.twitter.com/71vJS562AC — Sir ಶ್ರೀ श्री ஸ்ரீ Gandhi (@Rook182) October 23, 2019

Yet others criticized the move as redundant. "Instead of changing the dress,try to change the whole system on which MU works," a Twitter user wrote.

They will bring bahi-khaata instead of briefcase and this trad dress instead of gowns but won’t change the real economic framework or academic curriculum one bit...as if these optics will revive the Indic culture ‍♀️ — Curiosweety (@curiosweetie) October 23, 2019

Instead of changing the dress,try to change the whole system on which MU works. I'm an engineering student and I'm pissed,literally pissed.Tired,sleep deprived,anxious from writing assignments and journals,yet I don't think it has provided me with any productive practical outcome — Anurag Upadhyay (@Abey_Pandit) October 24, 2019

Congrats Mumbai University !The online admission process is broken.Calcutta University & Jadavpur University have bagged the honors of being the best.You keep pandering to the silly diktats of the majoritarian regime.Your descent into frivolity will continue. Good Luck https://t.co/8bVMfLT5Me — Manoj Harit (@RURALINDIA) October 23, 2019

Our education system is still so broken that it's driving tonnes of students to having mental health issues and even attempting suicide, but so good to see Mumbai University has figured out that the most important issue to be addressed is a dress. Full marks. https://t.co/jMZyY0zr1I — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) October 24, 2019

