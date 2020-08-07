Mumbai Vegetable Vendor Receives Help After an Image of Him Breaking Down Amid Rain Goes Viral

Donation of nearly Rs 2 lakh has poured in for a Mumbai vegetable vendor after a heart-wrenching photograph of him breaking down on a Mumbai street amid heavy downpour went viral. It was reported that the vegetable vendor, Ashok Singh, had opened his shop after four months of lockdown, but had to shut it down again after heavy rains triggered flooding and water-logging in many parts of the city.

The photograph was clicked by photojournalist Sachin Haralkar as Singh, 45, sat helplessly crying in the rain near King's Circle on Wednesday. Singh's story reached people via social media and help started pouring in for him.

Spirit of Mumbai tired and beaten_read the entire story_ @mumbaimirror pic.twitter.com/SkJAORgGSz — Sachin Haralkar (@sachin_haralkar) August 6, 2020

By Thursday evening, Rs 2 lakh were credited to Singh's account much to his surprise, reports Mumbai Mirror.

For four month, Singh, a resident of Kurla, could not open his shop which he runs in Bhindi Bazaar, due to the coronavirus lockdown. On Wednesday, he finally decided to get back to work. However, he had to pull down the shutters again after heavy rain flooded much of the financial capital of India.

Now, with enough money in his account, thanks to the good people on Internet, Singh has some of his worries resolved. Among his priorities is getting back his wife's mangalsutra which the family had pawned for Rs 30,000. He had borrowed Rs 10,000 from his brother and will return that too now. Rs 5,500 for electricity bill, medicines for his wife's blood pressure are among other things that he would need money for. Singh also wants to set aside some amount for his daughter's marriage.

As heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the situation and reviewed the administration's preparedness in Mumbai and other parts of the state. The rain intensity reduced on Friday morning and the water receded in several flooded areas, leading to a gradual resumption road transport services, officials said.