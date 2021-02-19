Mumbai Vendor Stabs Cow for Gulping Down Papaya from His Fruit Cart, Arrested

A fruit vendor from Navi Mumbai was arrested for stabbing a cow after the animal gulped down a papaya from his cart at at Murud in Raigad earlier this week.

Taufiq Bashir Mujawar, 35, was arrested and produced in the magistrate's court on Wednesday.

After the cow gulped down the papaya, Mujawar stabbed the cow in its leg and abdomen. The cow was given injections to stop the bleeding and was bandaged up to prevent further infection.

A few days ago, a middle-aged man was allegedly beaten to death by four persons in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said. It said some villagers claimed that Deen Mohammad, aged around 50, was attacked after he was caught while sneaking into a house on Saturday night to "steal a cow", but the initial investigation does not corroborate it.

Some of the villagers alleged that he was trying to steal a cow from the house. A case against four persons has been registered for the murder and the matter is under investigation, SHO of Harsora police station, Bhiwadi, Satyanarayan, said. The SHO said that the victim used to look after a farm in the village where the incident occurred.

Cattle slaughter is also illegal in many states like Karnataka.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020 came into force from January 18 after Governor Vajubahi Rudabhai Vala's approval.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, which envisages a ban on all forms of cattle slaughter and stringent punishment for offenders, is a revised version of a Bill that was passed in 2010 when the BJP was in power.

On a different note, a disabled cow got a new lease of life after a team of doctors from a hospital here fitted an artificial leg, helping it to walk properly.

A team led by Dr Salil Jain, head of prosthetics and orthotics department at Sancheti Hospital, made the artificial leg and gifted it to the cow from a shelter home on Pune Solapur highway.