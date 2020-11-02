Mumbai Woman Accuses Husband of 'Cheating' for Hiding His Baldness, Files Police Case

A husband's baldness has resulted in severing of a new marriage in Mumbai after the wife found out that he has been wearing a wig all through out.

The 27-year-old woman and a chartered accountant filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws based in Mira Road for cheating her by hiding the man's baldness.

The Naya Nagar Police has registered a case based on the woman's complaint on Tuesday, reports Times of India.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the senior inspector at Naya Nagar Police Station, Kailash Barve said that the main accused, a 29-year-old man working with a private firm hid the fact that he is bald and the couple got married this year in September.

In her complaint, the woman has further alleged that the in-laws was also harassing her in other ways including asking for more dowry while the husband was constantly suspecting her actions. He allegedly would often hack into her phone to check her chats, messages, call recording etc.

The husband had allegedly forced her into "unnatural sexual acts", reports HT.

Although the in-laws termed the issue "minor", the woman said that if she had known about her husband's baldness, she would have rejected the marriage proposal at the very first place.

The Naya Nagar Police have booked the man and his family under various sections of Indian Penal Code including 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent of a married woman), 377 (unnatural sex), 406 (breach of trust), and 500 (defamation) and Sections 66 and 66(c) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The husband also approached the Thane court for anticipatory bail. While the other accused have got bail, that of the husband has been rejected.

The court has asked him to surrender and the police said he would be arrested in a day or two.