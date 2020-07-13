Mumbai Woman Climbs Husband's Car, Slaps Windshield with Chappal, Halts Traffic

A public brawl between a woman and her husband on a busy south Mumbai road that disrupted traffic, leaving Mumbaikars both amused and irritated is doing the rounds on social media.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, a woman in a white vehicle intercepted a black SUV, got down, started screaming and shouting at the man, apparently her husband in the driver's seat, banged the windshield, climbed on the bonnet even as traffic halted to view the "tamasha" (fiasco) on the Pedder Road.

Even as traffic police rushed to control her and the vehicular movement on one land was blocked, she screamed at her husband and he stepped out and tried to run away from there, but the woman caught him and virtually dragged him to her car, even kicking him a couple of times.

The police directed him to halt near the footpath when the woman again stepped out, ran to her husband's black SUV parked a few metres away, opened the driver-side door and lunged at the woman occupant in the next seat before she was stopped by the onlookers who had gathered there.

Though she refused to lodge a police complaint in the matter, the police later slapped a fine for the offence of abandoning her vehicle on the road.

"There was no physical violence, this falls in the category of non-cognisable offence so we can do nothing about it... However, the lady was fined for traffic rule violations and let off," Gamdevi Police Station Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Mohite told IANS.

Meanwhile, videos of the incident shot by some local eyewitnesses went viral with some demanding arrest and exemplary action against the couple -- whose identities were not clear.





(With inputs from IANS.)