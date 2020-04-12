Mumbai Woman Loses Pet Dog After Being Denied 'Pass' to Visit Vet During Lockdown

Last week, a woman residing in Navi Mumbai lost her dog, Joey. Ms. Chandran wasn't granted a pass by the police authorities to take her ailing pet to the veterinarian during the lockdown.

Chandran's neighbour, Harish Iyer, an activist, said that the dog had been taken sick and they had repeatedly tried reaching out to the police for help. Navi Mumbai Police is giving out an e-pass to anyone who needs to go out during the lockdown for emergency situations.

Chandran, realising that her dog was critical, filled in requisite details on the Navi Mumbai Police website at least four times. Each time she was told that her cause was "irrelevant or needless" following which she was denied a pass, Harish told News18.

This comes after the Centre directed state governments to allow normal functioning of veterinary hospitals and clinics after the lockdown was imposed.

Without a pass, she frantically reached out to her dog's veterinarian who told her what no pet parent ever wants to hear - that her dog might get a cardiac arrest and would not survive it.

She got the prescribed medicines which could help buy time.

The next day, the dog collapsed. "When I reached, Joey was about to collapse and I knew he wouldn't survive. I tried to resuscitate the dog but failed," said Harish.

Harish also tweeted about the same and tagged Navi Mumbai Police in the tweet. "Extending deepest sympathy for you in your loss. We are sensitive in such situations. We are always there for our Citizens to serve our best in extreme emergencies," the official Twitter handle for Navi Mumbai Police replied.





Dear @Navimumpolice Joey passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest. His human had tried procuring a pass from you to visit the doctor, but you denied them the pass because you thought it was "irelevant or needless". Had Joey found help in time he would have lived. pic.twitter.com/WlCLE12Sqq

— harish 🏳️‍🌈 (@hiyer) April 10, 2020

Extending deepest sympathy for you in your loss. We are sensitive in such situations. We are always there for our Citizens to serve our best in extreme emergencies. — Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) April 10, 2020

Harish says that the worst part about the tragedy has to be the fact that people are calling him to find out if Joey had contracted COVID-19 and had died consequently.

The website for Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention clearly mentions that there is no evidence to suggest that pets, like dogs, may be susceptible to coronavirus.

A few days ago, a man in Kerala was denied a pass to go out and buy specialised food for his kittens. Outraged, the man then took the matter to court. The court after going through his petition, gave him the green signal to proceed and also stated that an order would be issued to make things easier for pet owners.

This is not the first time pet parents have complained about being denied access to food for their furry friends or even taking them out to walk during the lockdown. Some have even reported that they were beaten up and harassed for simply going out to buy food for their pets.