Mumbai Woman Narrowly Escapes a Falling Tree Uprooted by Cyclone Tauktae in Heart-stopping Video

Mumbaikars continue to face the wrath of Cyclone Tauktae which has battered the city, flooding streets and uprooting poles. Amid the disruption, a video has surfaced on social media wherein a woman holding an umbrella can be seen having a narrow escape from the storm when a tree fell right in front of her. She prevented an injury after managing to move away from the falling tree just in time. The incident has left netizens in shock and awe. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera fitted on a building in Mumbai.

In the 8-second clip, which has now gone viral, a woman can be seen walking on the streets of Mumbai when a tree fell next to her amid heavy rainfall, triggered by Cyclone Tauktae. The woman’s view was blocked by the umbrella that she had stretched over herself to avoid the rain. After realising that the tree might fall, she managed to run away from the spot and prevented herself from getting hurt. Fortunately for her, the huge tree landed inches from her.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 77,000 views. Netizens continue to record their response to the video. Many felt that the woman was lucky while some appreciated her quick response that saved her life.

The Indian Navy on Thursday morning launched a fresh aerial search and rescue mission, deploying helicopters to scour the waters off Mumbai coast, where the accommodation barge P305 went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before it sank on Monday. A total of 37 bodies have been recovered, however, 38 are still missing from the P305 barge.

A strong thunderstorm can occur in all the districts of Haryana till Thursday evening, as Cyclone Tauktae is near the state. Residents have been asked to stay indoors.

