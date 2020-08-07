Mumbai Woman Stands on Waterlogged Road for Hours in Rain to Warn Commuters of Open Manhole

Even as torrential rains pounded parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, several stories of the resilience and kindness of Mumbaikars have been emerging on social media.

One such story is of an unknown woman from West Mumbai who is winning hearts on Twitter for her immense compassion in the face of adversity.

In the video, shared on Twitter by The Better India, a woman can be seen standing in the middle of a waterlogged road in order to warn commuters of the manhole that was hidden in the water. According to the post shared along with the video, the woman had stood there for five hours in the rain, just to ensure no harm befell anybody crossing the road.

The video was shot at Tulsi Pipe road and in it, the woman can be seen asking commuters to move away from the manhole.

Falling into an open manhole has been an active cause of death for Mumbaikars in the past years. As per a 2019 report in the Mumbai Mirror, as many as 328 deaths had occurred in the past five years due to falling into a manhole or drowning in sea-related incidents in the city.