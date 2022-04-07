Mumbai Woman's Attempt to Order Wine Online Goes Wrong, Duped of Rs 4.8 Lakh

Ordering wine online went wrong for a woman in Mumbai after she ended up being duped of Rs 4.80 lakh. The woman lives with her husband and works at a private company. She had decided to order the wine after her sister had come to visit them at their home on April 4. An FIR was registered by the Powai police on April 5, reports The Indian Express. As per the FIR, the woman had Googled “wine shops near me" and one Om Sai beer shop in Powai showed up in the results. The alleged fraudster answered the woman’s call and told her that the shop would not accept cash on delivery. The woman made a payment of Rs 650 through Google Pay, but the fraudster called her and told her she had paid Rs 30 extra. This is the point where the trick came in.

The woman was told by the person to scan a QR code in order to get back the extra Rs 30 that she had paid. After scanning, right off the bat, Rs 19,991 got debited from her account and that the money would be refunded. She called the fraudster and was told that it had happened by mistake. He sent her another QR code to scan. This time, Rs 96,108 got debited from her account. The sequence repeated until, eventually, the woman lost around Rs 4.80 lakh this way, said the police.

Every now and then, an online purchase-related horror story is known to pop up. For instance, last year in October, Trying to book a birthday cake online for Rs 400, a 31-year-old Mumbai doctor fell victim to a cybercrime and lost Rs 53,000 to a fraudster who impersonated the bakery shop’s employee. The doctor who works at a multi-specialty hospital in Gurgaon was looking for Merwan bakery shop contact number on Google, when she inadvertently dialed the fraudster’s number who tricked her into making a payment of Rs 400 as she wanted to book a birthday cake for her friend. Following this, the criminal then asked for Rs 20 to receive a receipt and another Rs 15,236 for registration which he claimed will be soon refunded. Claiming that an error has occurred, the swindler then duped the doctor of another Rs 38,472 following which he asked for a payment of a whopping Rs 50,000.

