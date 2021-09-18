Mumbai World's Second Most Honest City, Finds 'Lost Wallet' Social Experiment

One of the most popular litmus tests for honesty has been the old wallet-returning phenomenon. Adages abound, of lost wallets being restored to owners by virtue of the finder’s honesty. Now, employing this concept as a social experiment, Reader’s Digest magazine has come up with a list of the world’s “most honest" cities. Clocking in the second position is none other than India’s Maximum City, Mumbai. According to a report by India Times, the survey conducted by the magazine involved dropping wallets in sixteen cities, and then recording how many of them were returned. Each wallet contained things like a cellphone number, a family photo and the equivalent of $50 (Rs 4,000). The cities in question were Amsterdam, Berlin, Bucharest, Budapest, Helsinki, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London, Madrid, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, Prague, Rio De Janeiro, Warsaw and Zurich. Wondering which city came in first?

With eleven out of twelve “dropped" wallets returned, Helsinki of Finland turned out to be the most honest city. Those who found the wallets told Reader’s Digest that Finns were naturally honest people, with little corruption. So, no surprise there. Demographically, Mumbai is quite different from Helsinki, with people vying for space. However, the city secured the second spot, having returned nine of the twelve wallets. According to Reader’s Digest, some of those who returned the wallets were a 27-year-old video-editor, a mother of two and three young adults. Budapest of Hungary was a close third, with eight of the twelve wallets having been returned.

The city to fare most poorly in the social experiment was Lisbon in Portugal. Only one out of the twelve wallets was returned. To top it off, the couple in their sixties who returned the single wallet, were not from Lisbon at all. They were visiting from Holland. All of the rest were taken, complete with the money and other things, the magazine’s report said.

