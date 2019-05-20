English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Mumbai Youth Solves Nine Pyraminxe Puzzles Underwater, Creates New Guinness World Record
Chinmay Prabhu solved the pyramid-shaped puzzle by sitting underwater in a pool, in just 1:48 minutes on December 9 last year, and received the Guinness certificate for it in March.
Boy wonder | Image credit : ANI
Loading...
Holding your breath underwater for nearly two-minutes can be a challenging task, more so if you also have to solve several Rubik's Cube-style tetrahedron puzzles at the same time.
20-year-old Mumbai resident, Chinmay Prabhu, did exactly that and made it to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Chinmay Prabhu solved the pyramid-shaped puzzle by sitting underwater in a pool, in just 1:48 minutes on December 9 last year, and received the Guinness certificate on March 15 this year for achieving the feat.
Although the Guinness Book of World Records had set Prabhu a target of four Pyraminxes, he went on to solve nine. "I thought if I scored only four or five, somebody will break the record someday. So I took it to nine Pyraminxes," Prabhu said.
"I like cubing and swimming, so I thought of mixing the two and creating a new title. I had to ask Guinness to create a new title for underwater cubing as there was no such title on their list earlier," news agency ANI quoted Prabhu as saying.
"Initially I could hold my breath only for 30-35 seconds. Gradually the breath holding capacity increased to one and a half minutes," Prabhu said, revealing he had undergone five months of “rigorous training” to create the record.
Prabhu had made it to the Limca Book of Records in 2017, by solving a mirror cube using his feet.
He is now teaching “cubing to many others during the weekend. My youngest student is just 4."
20-year-old Mumbai resident, Chinmay Prabhu, did exactly that and made it to the Guinness Book of World Records.
Chinmay Prabhu solved the pyramid-shaped puzzle by sitting underwater in a pool, in just 1:48 minutes on December 9 last year, and received the Guinness certificate on March 15 this year for achieving the feat.
Although the Guinness Book of World Records had set Prabhu a target of four Pyraminxes, he went on to solve nine. "I thought if I scored only four or five, somebody will break the record someday. So I took it to nine Pyraminxes," Prabhu said.
Mumbai: Chinmay Prabhu, a 20-year old holds the world record for solving most number of Rubik’s cubes while being under water. Says,"Started my journey 5yrs ago & learned different methods to solve a cube online. I practiced 4 hrs daily, I used to sit underwater & hold my breath" pic.twitter.com/VahR4IDp9a— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019
"I like cubing and swimming, so I thought of mixing the two and creating a new title. I had to ask Guinness to create a new title for underwater cubing as there was no such title on their list earlier," news agency ANI quoted Prabhu as saying.
"Initially I could hold my breath only for 30-35 seconds. Gradually the breath holding capacity increased to one and a half minutes," Prabhu said, revealing he had undergone five months of “rigorous training” to create the record.
Prabhu had made it to the Limca Book of Records in 2017, by solving a mirror cube using his feet.
He is now teaching “cubing to many others during the weekend. My youngest student is just 4."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes 2019
- Pakistan's Asif Ali to Leave England Tour After Daughter's Demise
- Want to Own a Dog? Study Suggests That it Might Be In Your Genes
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results