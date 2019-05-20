Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mumbai Youth Solves Nine Pyraminxe Puzzles Underwater, Creates New Guinness World Record

Chinmay Prabhu solved the pyramid-shaped puzzle by sitting underwater in a pool, in just 1:48 minutes on December 9 last year, and received the Guinness certificate for it in March.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
Boy wonder | Image credit : ANI
Holding your breath underwater for nearly two-minutes can be a challenging task, more so if you also have to solve several Rubik's Cube-style tetrahedron puzzles at the same time.

20-year-old Mumbai resident, Chinmay Prabhu, did exactly that and made it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Chinmay Prabhu solved the pyramid-shaped puzzle by sitting underwater in a pool, in just 1:48 minutes on December 9 last year, and received the Guinness certificate on March 15 this year for achieving the feat.

Although the Guinness Book of World Records had set Prabhu a target of four Pyraminxes, he went on to solve nine. "I thought if I scored only four or five, somebody will break the record someday. So I took it to nine Pyraminxes," Prabhu said.



"I like cubing and swimming, so I thought of mixing the two and creating a new title. I had to ask Guinness to create a new title for underwater cubing as there was no such title on their list earlier," news agency ANI quoted Prabhu as saying.

"Initially I could hold my breath only for 30-35 seconds. Gradually the breath holding capacity increased to one and a half minutes," Prabhu said, revealing he had undergone five months of “rigorous training” to create the record.

Prabhu had made it to the Limca Book of Records in 2017, by solving a mirror cube using his feet.

He is now teaching “cubing to many others during the weekend. My youngest student is just 4."
