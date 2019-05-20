Mumbai Youth Solves Nine Pyraminxe Puzzles Underwater, Creates New Guinness World Record

Mumbai: Chinmay Prabhu, a 20-year old holds the world record for solving most number of Rubik’s cubes while being under water. Says,"Started my journey 5yrs ago & learned different methods to solve a cube online. I practiced 4 hrs daily, I used to sit underwater & hold my breath" pic.twitter.com/VahR4IDp9a — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2019

Holding your breath underwater for nearly two-minutes can be a challenging task, more so if you also have to solve several Rubik's Cube-style tetrahedron puzzles at the same time.20-year-old Mumbai resident, Chinmay Prabhu, did exactly that and made it to the Guinness Book of World Records.Chinmay Prabhu solved the pyramid-shaped puzzle by sitting underwater in a pool, in just 1:48 minutes on December 9 last year, and received the Guinness certificate on March 15 this year for achieving the feat.Although the Guinness Book of World Records had set Prabhu a target of four Pyraminxes, he went on to solve nine. "I thought if I scored only four or five, somebody will break the record someday. So I took it to nine Pyraminxes," Prabhu said."I like cubing and swimming, so I thought of mixing the two and creating a new title. I had to ask Guinness to create a new title for underwater cubing as there was no such title on their list earlier," news agency ANI quoted Prabhu as saying."Initially I could hold my breath only for 30-35 seconds. Gradually the breath holding capacity increased to one and a half minutes," Prabhu said, revealing he had undergone five months of “rigorous training” to create the record.Prabhu had made it to the Limca Book of Records in 2017, by solving a mirror cube using his feet.He is now teaching “cubing to many others during the weekend. My youngest student is just 4."