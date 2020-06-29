BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mumbaikars Brace With Memes for Another Month of Lockdown amid Surging Covid-19 Cases

Mumbaikars Brace With Memes for Another Month of Lockdown amid Surging Covid-19 Cases

Maharashtra, with over 1.64 lakh novel cases, is the worst hit state in the country.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
Share this:

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced the extension of the state-wide lockdown till July 31 to control the spread. Maharashtra, with over 1.64 lakh novel cases, is the worst hit state in the country.

The government said movement of people for non-essential activities like shopping and outdoor exercise will be restricted in neighbourhood areas.

An order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on said wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures will continue to prevail.

Also Read: Twitter Floods with #MumbaiTraffic Videos as '2 km Rule' to Fight Covid-19 Brings City to a Halt

This yet another extension in the lockdown triggered a meme fest on Twitter as the country has been in a lockdown since March. As the cases continue to spike, lifting of the lockdown looks distant.

Here is how Mumbaikars reacted to yet another extension in the lockdown:










Share this:
Next Story
Loading