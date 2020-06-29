Mumbaikars Brace With Memes for Another Month of Lockdown amid Surging Covid-19 Cases

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced the extension of the state-wide lockdown till July 31 to control the spread. Maharashtra, with over 1.64 lakh novel cases, is the worst hit state in the country.

The government said movement of people for non-essential activities like shopping and outdoor exercise will be restricted in neighbourhood areas.

An order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on said wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures will continue to prevail.

Also Read: Twitter Floods with #MumbaiTraffic Videos as '2 km Rule' to Fight Covid-19 Brings City to a Halt

This yet another extension in the lockdown triggered a meme fest on Twitter as the country has been in a lockdown since March. As the cases continue to spike, lifting of the lockdown looks distant.

Here is how Mumbaikars reacted to yet another extension in the lockdown:

Lockdown extended till 31st july.

My friend in US asking me - kab se ho lockdown me..?#lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/yffWkvZGR6 — Shikhar Tripathi (@shikharwho) June 29, 2020

#lockdownextension

Maharashtra People :- Will I ever pe able to come out of my house in 2020



Maharashtra Govt :- pic.twitter.com/bTxqTkKRIT — Priyanka Gupta (@Priyanka218__) June 29, 2020







I was surfing, Then I saw #lockdownextension is trending.

Now me - pic.twitter.com/bz2O2GXMvy

— Yavisth Makkar (@Yavisth_Makkar) June 29, 2020







#lockdownextension in Maharashta till 31st July.

People who are used to it: pic.twitter.com/OlxnXY2Vpp — Amandeep Singh (@memesbyaman) June 29, 2020









To fight with #COVID19India Its necessary to lockdown the Maharashtra till 31 July#lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/8STUuCNDXy

— Ashish Kaintura👑 (@beatkingashish) June 29, 2020



