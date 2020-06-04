Mumbaikars Fill Twitter with Breathtaking Tangerine Skies as They Escape Cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga slammed the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph, making landfall at 12.30pm at Alibaug near Mumbai on Wednesday. Four people died in the cyclonic storms.

Mumbaikars and people in the neighbouring areas, including those in coastal Gujarat districts, had braced for the cyclone. But heaved a sigh of relief as Nisarga's damage appeared limited to the uprooting of trees in affected areas. It did not cause any major damage on the southern coast of Gujarat following landfall and passed without any major incidents and casualties, according to reports.

Alibaug witnessed wind speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour. Although the cyclone made the landfall just 95 kilometres from Mumbai, the metropolitan city largely escaped its wrath.

Netizens too seemed to be relieved as the storm passed by without wreaking a havoc. People started posting photos of crimson sky and even memes as they breathed easy.

A friend sent me this view of the post-#Nisarga sky from his window... The heavens too, seem to be heaving a sigh of relief.. pic.twitter.com/5i7zdxfbaL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2020

The sun peeps from clouds as it sets.. The view after the cyclonic storm Nisarga.. pic.twitter.com/Np4ceNtU4i — Akshay Gupta (@Akshay9000Gupta) June 3, 2020

An amazing Sun setting ablaze the morose grey skies, giving a clean chit as it were to anxious Mumbaikars that Nisarga is passe pic.twitter.com/4kzOZoiih5 — Mustafa Attar (@rattaafatsum) June 3, 2020

The Nisarga Cyclone may have fizzled out before hitting the Versova coast but it left behind a beautiful sunset! We thought we will be facing the storm head-on considering we are so close to the coast. What hppend was a lil rain, lil wind & this breathtaking view!#CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/Q9RL6K0o0q — ketaki tare (@IkaTekAr) June 3, 2020