Mumbaikars Find Silver Lining Despite Waterlogged Streets and Heavy Traffic During #MumbaiRains
Mumbaikars welcomed the rains with open arms, and have flooded social media with hilarious memes which aptly describe their hassles.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Rains have finally graced Mumbai, providing a much-needed respite from the persisting sultry weather in the city. Monsoon arrived in the city on Monday and incessant rains have been predicted for the whole week.
The IMD also declared that the monsoons have entered most parts of the country, which includes Maharashtra. Several parts of Mumbai, including Juhu, Mulund and Vile Parle witnessed heavy rains earlier today.
Now for most of us, rains hold a certain nostalgia, even a degree of romanticism, to be honest. Rains. A warm bed. A piping hot cup of coffee or chai. And you're all set.
But that's usually a distant dream. The reality is, on the other hand, quite different. And not quite as romantic. Travelling to work or to school or carrying on with your daily chores can become cumbersome if its constantly raining outside. More so in Mumbai, where the condition of the roads and potholes provide fodder for never ending debates and discussions.
However, Mumbaikars prefer to take it in good jest. They've welcomed the rains with open arms, and have flooded social media with hilarious memes which aptly describe their hassles.
While some tweeted pictures of waterlogged streets, some posted rants about the traffic on rainy days.
#MumbaiRainsParts of Juhu also witnessed waterlogging.This is Mumbai's First heavy downpour of the Season pic.twitter.com/mV6yvzZesV— Atul Shokeen (@AtulShokeen2) June 28, 2019
JVLR water park is now open. #MumbaiRainsSwim suits not compulsory. pic.twitter.com/Px3fTHzoeo— Priyam Jha (@deejaypj) June 28, 2019
Ooops.
This one cracked me up #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/ATrulC02x1— Pratik Mishra (@baymatlab) June 28, 2019
And of course, app cab drivers are having a field day with surge prices.
Today Ola and Uber be like #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/uKBve2jBFW— Ankit Sanghvi (@iAnk1t) June 28, 2019
No refusal taxis? What's that?
Auto walas and the taxi walas when it rains #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/bJFe5TBPEE— baat ko samjaaaney toh dey (@SagarTalreja20) June 28, 2019
Nope, we aren't saying anything.
#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/eKKQq2AKWA— NaughtyBoy (@Godiswatching19) June 28, 2019
#MumbaiRainsMeanwhile @mybmc @CMOMaharashtra @VasaiVirarMcorp on monsoon preparations: pic.twitter.com/8OXGTnFLDo— Crime_Minister_GoGo (@Darendra_NoDeal) June 28, 2019
Same story every year. #Monsoon #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/l3giULrN6r— Colors Infinity (@colors_infinity) June 26, 2019
Mumbaikars on how BMC has made arrangements to tackle this years water logging situation !!! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/tbkAYqOY1B— Boring... (@graphicalcomic) June 10, 2019
Looking on the brighter side.
Tapri Wala Chai in #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rq1zStI80V— NARAYAN SAHU (@NARY007) June 28, 2019
#MumbaiRains are here!Couldn't resist sharing this.#Mumbai #Mood #MumbaiMonsoon pic.twitter.com/NnVTXQidNK— Praveen Kamath (@calmath7) June 28, 2019
My favourite time of the year is here. ♥️ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Hu7au7axdg— Veda Ramaswamy (@rveda) June 27, 2019
The smell of the rain! Fav season is here #MumbaiRains— Warina Hussain (@Warina_Hussain) June 10, 2019
Hey, no need to rub salt in our wounds!
Delhi, looking at Mumbai right now #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/pFO251UhzQ— Manik Sharma (@Manik1Sharma) June 28, 2019
North India while #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/nHPMOzyQcu— Harsh Maan (@Mxplitz) June 28, 2019
But, it's Mumbai rains!!!! And like this tweet says, "seh lenge thoda."
Mumbaikars travelling in #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/D5YKxujVBX— Yash Saboo (@YashSaboo7) June 10, 2019
