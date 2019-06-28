Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Mumbaikars Find Silver Lining Despite Waterlogged Streets and Heavy Traffic During #MumbaiRains

Mumbaikars welcomed the rains with open arms, and have flooded social media with hilarious memes which aptly describe their hassles.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Mumbaikars Find Silver Lining Despite Waterlogged Streets and Heavy Traffic During #MumbaiRains
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Rains have finally graced Mumbai, providing a much-needed respite from the persisting sultry weather in the city. Monsoon arrived in the city on Monday and incessant rains have been predicted for the whole week.

The IMD also declared that the monsoons have entered most parts of the country, which includes Maharashtra. Several parts of Mumbai, including Juhu, Mulund and Vile Parle witnessed heavy rains earlier today.

Now for most of us, rains hold a certain nostalgia, even a degree of romanticism, to be honest. Rains. A warm bed. A piping hot cup of coffee or chai. And you're all set.

But that's usually a distant dream. The reality is, on the other hand, quite different. And not quite as romantic. Travelling to work or to school or carrying on with your daily chores can become cumbersome if its constantly raining outside. More so in Mumbai, where the condition of the roads and potholes provide fodder for never ending debates and discussions.

However, Mumbaikars prefer to take it in good jest. They've welcomed the rains with open arms, and have flooded social media with hilarious memes which aptly describe their hassles.

While some tweeted pictures of waterlogged streets, some posted rants about the traffic on rainy days.

Ooops.

And of course, app cab drivers are having a field day with surge prices.

No refusal taxis? What's that?

Nope, we aren't saying anything.

Looking on the brighter side.

Hey, no need to rub salt in our wounds!

But, it's Mumbai rains!!!! And like this tweet says, "seh lenge thoda."

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

