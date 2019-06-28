Mumbaikars Find Silver Lining Despite Waterlogged Streets and Heavy Traffic During #MumbaiRains

Rains have finally graced Mumbai, providing a much-needed respite from the persisting sultry weather in the city. Monsoon arrived in the city on Monday and incessant rains have been predicted for the whole week.

The IMD also declared that the monsoons have entered most parts of the country, which includes Maharashtra. Several parts of Mumbai, including Juhu, Mulund and Vile Parle witnessed heavy rains earlier today.

Now for most of us, rains hold a certain nostalgia, even a degree of romanticism, to be honest. Rains. A warm bed. A piping hot cup of coffee or chai. And you're all set.

But that's usually a distant dream. The reality is, on the other hand, quite different. And not quite as romantic. Travelling to work or to school or carrying on with your daily chores can become cumbersome if its constantly raining outside. More so in Mumbai, where the condition of the roads and potholes provide fodder for never ending debates and discussions.

However, Mumbaikars prefer to take it in good jest. They've welcomed the rains with open arms, and have flooded social media with hilarious memes which aptly describe their hassles.

While some tweeted pictures of waterlogged streets, some posted rants about the traffic on rainy days.

#MumbaiRainsParts of Juhu also witnessed waterlogging.This is Mumbai's First heavy downpour of the Season pic.twitter.com/mV6yvzZesV — Atul Shokeen (@AtulShokeen2) June 28, 2019

JVLR water park is now open. #MumbaiRainsSwim suits not compulsory. pic.twitter.com/Px3fTHzoeo — Priyam Jha (@deejaypj) June 28, 2019

Ooops.

And of course, app cab drivers are having a field day with surge prices.

Today Ola and Uber be like #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/uKBve2jBFW — Ankit Sanghvi (@iAnk1t) June 28, 2019

No refusal taxis? What's that?

Auto walas and the taxi walas when it rains #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/bJFe5TBPEE — baat ko samjaaaney toh dey (@SagarTalreja20) June 28, 2019

Nope, we aren't saying anything.

Mumbaikars on how BMC has made arrangements to tackle this years water logging situation !!! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/tbkAYqOY1B — Boring... (@graphicalcomic) June 10, 2019

Looking on the brighter side.

My favourite time of the year is here. ♥️ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Hu7au7axdg — Veda Ramaswamy (@rveda) June 27, 2019

The smell of the rain! Fav season is here #MumbaiRains — Warina Hussain (@Warina_Hussain) June 10, 2019

Hey, no need to rub salt in our wounds!

But, it's Mumbai rains!!!! And like this tweet says, "seh lenge thoda."