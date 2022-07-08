Mumbaikars Uniting to Help Stranger Get Leave From Work on Rainy Day is True 'Mumbai Spirit'

An employee seeking a day off from work brought the M-indicator app to use it in a unique way. M-indicator is an extremely useful app where users can get information about public transportation – buses and trains – in Mumbai. The app provides real-time updates about the location of a certain train, for instance, or any possible delays on a particular route.

In addition, the app offers a chat option called Train Chat where users can converse with other commuters and discuss timings, routes, among other transportation-related details. An employee named Bryan Miranda used the Train Chat to construct a plausible scenario so that he can appeal for a week off from his boss.

“Hey guys, I need to screenshot and send it to my boss. Please reply to this message that trains are not working after Goregaon,” he wrote in the message, seeking help from strangers. Mumbaikars “united” to help the man. Bryan, in the next message, wrote, “Are trains working after Goregaon?” and what followed was something that is garnering praise on social media.

Take a look at the post captioned, “United We Stand,” here:

Strangers flocked with just the replies Bryan was expecting. “Trains not working beyond Goregaon,” one message read, “No, not working,” read another. Several similar messages followed. A few moments later, a thank you message from Bryan appears. “Thank you, guys, you are the best. Week off approved,” he said on the chat box.

Users loved the hilarious and heart-warming scenario that unfolded on M-indicator. “This is wholesome,” commented one user. Another wrote, “I love democracy.” One user said, “I really love Mumbai for being super supportive,” while another called the incident, “Humans being bros.”

It was not long before many users shared concerns about Bryan’s boss reading this chat on the internet since the user who shared the screenshot did not blur the names.

