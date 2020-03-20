English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
2-MIN READ

Mumbaikars Without Balconies Want to Know Where They Can Clap During Modi’s Janta Curfew

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

A lot of Indians, especially ones in Mumbai were left confused, where balconies aren't as common.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 8:25 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Thursday addressed the nation in respect to India's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the global pandemic which has so far claimed the lives of four Indians and infected 173 across the nation.

He also called for a nationwide 'Janta curfew' asking for all citizens to stay at home between 7 AM to 9 PM on Suunday, March 22. The success of 'Janata' curfew and its experiences would help prepare India for the challenges to come, he said. He also requested the NCC, NSS, civil socities, and others to help enforce the curfew.

He also said, "I would like, on Sunday, March 22, for us to offer thanks to all such people who are providing essential services in such time. On Sunday at 5pm, let us stand at the doors and balconies of our houses and applaud these people for five minutes — by clapping, banging plates and pans."


At this message, many were ready with enthusiasm to participate in this activity.

But a lot of Indians, especially ones in Mumbai were left confused, where balconies aren't as common owing to the congested nature of the city.


PM Modi however, did mention doors and balconies, so if you do want to join in on the 5 PM festivities, you don't have to feel left out.

