2-min read

Mumbai's 'First Home System' Auto Rickshaw with Washbasin, Desktop Impresses Netizens

The '101% 1RK (room, kitchen) auto' has even caught attention of former actress Twinkle Khanna along with other netizens.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 9:09 PM IST
Mumbai's 'First Home System' Auto Rickshaw with Washbasin, Desktop Impresses Netizens
(Twitter / @ANI)

Recently pictures of an auto rickshaw in Mumbai are going viral on social media, where the driver of the three-wheeler has included several facilities in his vehicle and converted it into the 'first home system' auto-rickshaw.

The '101% 1RK (room, kitchen) auto' has even caught attention of former actress Twinkle Khanna along with other netizens.

According to imaged shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter, auto driver Satyawan Gite has adorned his vehicle with a washbasin, a liquid hand washing soap, mobile charging points, plants and desktop monitor among others.

Not just this, Satyawan Gite also provides free rides to senior citizens for up to one kilometer.

Pictures show the back of the auto having captions that read, "Take aeroplane ride experience', 'Mumbai's first home system auto-rickshaw', 'Mumbai Ka favourite auto rickshaw', 'The complete family entertainment', among a couple of other messages.

"In my auto rickshaw, riders can enjoy all the facilities that they have in their homes. Customers riding in my auto rickshaw can charge their phones. It also has purified drinking water and there is a washbasin."

He further said, "I also don't charge senior citizens for rides up to one kilometer. I want to provide best facilities to passengers travelling in my auto-rickshaw," Satyawan Gite told ANI.

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram to share the picture and wrote, “Equipped with a window garden, washbasin and a desktop monitor, this genius Mumbai rickshaw belongs in the jugaad Hall Of Fame."

When Satyawan Gite was asked about Twinkle Khanna sharing his story on social media, he said he was surprised and that he is a “big fan” of the former actress and her husband Akshay Kumar. “I wish I could meet Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna,” he added.

Here’s how others reacted to the pictures of Mumbai’s 'first home system' auto-rickshaw run by Satyawan Gite:

