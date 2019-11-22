Mumbai's 'First Home System' Auto Rickshaw with Washbasin, Desktop Impresses Netizens

Recently pictures of an auto rickshaw in Mumbai are going viral on social media, where the driver of the three-wheeler has included several facilities in his vehicle and converted it into the 'first home system' auto-rickshaw.

The '101% 1RK (room, kitchen) auto' has even caught attention of former actress Twinkle Khanna along with other netizens.

According to imaged shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter, auto driver Satyawan Gite has adorned his vehicle with a washbasin, a liquid hand washing soap, mobile charging points, plants and desktop monitor among others.

Not just this, Satyawan Gite also provides free rides to senior citizens for up to one kilometer.

Pictures show the back of the auto having captions that read, "Take aeroplane ride experience', 'Mumbai's first home system auto-rickshaw', 'Mumbai Ka favourite auto rickshaw', 'The complete family entertainment', among a couple of other messages.

Mumbai: Satyawan Gite, an auto-rickshaw driver has equipped his auto with facilities ranging from wash basin, mobile phone charging points, plants to desktop monitor, in order to provide comfortable rides to passengers. (20.11) pic.twitter.com/gLjZTSG7Yo — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

"In my auto rickshaw, riders can enjoy all the facilities that they have in their homes. Customers riding in my auto rickshaw can charge their phones. It also has purified drinking water and there is a washbasin."

He further said, "I also don't charge senior citizens for rides up to one kilometer. I want to provide best facilities to passengers travelling in my auto-rickshaw," Satyawan Gite told ANI.

Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram to share the picture and wrote, “Equipped with a window garden, washbasin and a desktop monitor, this genius Mumbai rickshaw belongs in the jugaad Hall Of Fame."

When Satyawan Gite was asked about Twinkle Khanna sharing his story on social media, he said he was surprised and that he is a “big fan” of the former actress and her husband Akshay Kumar. “I wish I could meet Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna,” he added.

Here’s how others reacted to the pictures of Mumbai’s 'first home system' auto-rickshaw run by Satyawan Gite:

Yeh to ek flat hi ho Gaya. Mumbai Mai aise hi karke Ghar beche jaa sakte hai — DEVENDRA SAINI (@DevendersainiS) November 21, 2019

good job!!! only thing leftover is air purifier then damn! I will use your service daily — Utkarsh gupta उत्कर्ष ఉత్కర్ష్ ️ (@utkarshkg) November 20, 2019

Most intriguing idea for business — DIVYANSHU GUPTA (@DIVYANS42345747) November 21, 2019

Great initiative. Wowwww — Prakash (@beingprak) November 21, 2019

Wow this is a gesture of environment safety through little step — JAY YADAV (@jayshy563) November 21, 2019

That's something really interesting. What an innovation man! — Divyansh Prakash (@DivyanshPrakash) November 21, 2019

A very good startup idea — Vivek (@Vivek58551784) November 21, 2019

Its awesome Good job. — Nitin Sharat (@Nitinsharat) November 20, 2019

Let he and his customers enjoy the drive. I love ❤️ the idea.Keep it up Satyawan. — Pravein Laad (@a001e8da9f22447) November 21, 2019

Superb initiative.. — Meeta M (@meetamakad) November 21, 2019

