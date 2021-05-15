Mummified Corpse of Cult Leader Enshrined with Christmas Lights Found in Colorado

A 45-year-old cult leader of the spiritual group called “Love Has Won” was found dead in a Colorado home. Revered as “Mother God” by her followers, Amy Carlson’S decaying body was found at group’s headquarters in Casada Park, west of Crestone, wrapped up in a sleeping bag and enshrined with fairy lights, as per the authorities. According to the Daily Beast, her mummified corpse was discovered after a tip-off from a group member informed Saguache County Sheriff deputies and Colorado Bureau of Investigation. As per the follower’s statement, he had taken in a group of people in need of home. When he returned from Denver, he found the body and believes that the group had transported the corpse to Colorado from across the country.

Media reports state that the corpse had a “glitter type makeup on around the eyes” while it was “set up in some type of shrine" as the mummified remains were decorated with Christmas lights. The cause of death has not been released but seven group members have been arrested and charged with abuse of corpse and child abuse.

Suspects named Ryan Kramer, John Robertson, Jason Castillo, Obdulia Franco Gonzalez, Christopher Royer, Sarah Rudolph and Karin Raymond were brought to Rio Grande County Jail and kept in separate cells, according to Sheriff Sgt Jared Quintano.

When the police reached the home, they found two children there, a girl aged 13 and a boy aged 2. The girl has been shifted to family services for care. Media reports also mentioned that the group didn't use the word “deceased” when referring to Carlson but said she was just “out of communication.”

Law enforcement sources confirmed that Carlson may have been dead for weeks and transported from Oregon, although the corpse has been officially identified by fingerprints but witnesses have earlier confirmed that it is her.

The bizarre group has been alleged to brainwash people and steal their money from across the country, state local authorities that received many complaints against them. “Mother God” was believed to cure illnesses and transform her followers to a new metaphysical fifth dimension.

