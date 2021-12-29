Mummy of Egyptian Pharaoh from 1525 BC Digitally Unwrapped for the First Time

The mummy of Egyptian pharaoh King Amenhotep I has been digitally unwrapped for the first time. In the article titled ‘Digital Unwrapping of the Mummy of King Amenhotep I (1525–1504 BC) Using CT’ published in Frontiers Media, researchers used non-invasive digital unwrapping using CT to provide insights on the physical appearance, health, cause of death, and mummification style of the king. A few of the findings of the scan include the fact that the king died around the age of 35 years, that his brain was not removed, his teeth were intact more or less, and his body was adorned with 30 amulets/jewelry pieces including a beaded metallic (likely gold) girdle. The scan also revealed that the mummy also had post-mortem injuries, likely caused by grave looters. The injuries were later fixed probably by 21st Dynasty embalmers.

The mummy of Amenhotep I was located at the time of this study at the Gallery of Royal Mummies in the Cairo Egyptian Museum. It was inspected by a multi-detector CT scanning machine. The machine allowed the study of the different layers of the mummy. The researchers found that the specimen was in a general good preservation condition. No cause of death could be detected in the CT images of the body. The 3D model of the wrapped mummy allowed the visualization of its different component layers: the head mask, the wrapping bandages, and the mummy. The digital unwrapping of the mummy by peeling off virtual layers exposed the exterior and interior of the mummy. Revealing the king’s physical traits, the scan found that the mummy of Amenhotep I has an oval face with sunken eyes and collapsed cheeks. The nose is small, narrow, and flattened. The upper teeth are mildly protruding. The chin is narrow. The ears are small; a small piercing is noted in the lobule of the left ear. Few coiled hair locks are seen at the back and sides of the head.

The article said: “Amenhotep I ruled Egypt for about 21 years (c.1525–1504 BC).The name Amenhotep means: “Amun is satisfied”. His throne name was Djeserkare: “Holy is the Soul of Re”. During his reign, Amenhotep I protected the territories of Egypt; he led a campaign to Kush and an expedition to Libya. Amenhotep I had a peaceful reign that enabled him to focus on the administrative organization and commission building work of temples."

