'Mummy, What's His Name?' Expert’s Daughter Crashes Live BBC Interview in Most WFH Moment

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the world indoors. With work from home becoming a new norm in the past three months, parents across the globe are working double shifts to balance their work and offsprings on a daily basis.

One such parent happened to be expert Dr Clare Wenham who was recently live on BBC from home discussing the lockdown situation in England and how staying indoors is a learning process for locals amid the spread of the deadly virus.

But Wenham wasn't alone behind the screen. She was accompanied by her daughter Scarlett who invaded the interview and tried grabbing the attention of her mother to help her with her new artwork.

With not a worry in the world, Scarlett continued pacing around, asking her mother to help her choose the best shelf to display her art.

This was when BBC presenter Christian Fraser stepped in and asked, "What's your daughter called?"

Wenham who displayed complete professionalism through the interview, smiled and said, "She's called Scarlett."

Addressing her daughter, Fraser quipped that Scarlett's art looked better on the lower shelf, before praising her skills and adding, "It's a lovely unicorn."

But Scarlett wasn't done.

The kid, on live television, asked her mum the name of the presenter she was talking with.

"Mummy, what's his name?"

Fraser politely obliged to her question by saying, "My name is Christian."

The entire episode was taped and shared by BBC UK's official Twitter handle leaving the Internet amused.

“Mummy what's his name?”



Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children 😂https://t.co/vXb15EQatL pic.twitter.com/4f3PODtJWA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020

"How professional of Scarlet to ask the name before engaging in a conversation! Lovely!" wrote one Twitter user.

"Wonderful to see the realities of homeworking for parents. And thank you to the presenter for making it OK and for talking to the child too," chimed in another.

"Good on the news reader to act normal and engage with the child....well done BBC!"

"I love that the anchor was able to play it off for her and make everyone comfortable. What a good guy," another user commented.

And if this incident gave you deja vu, you aren't alone.

We all have learned from this experience... the BBC Dad @Robert_E_Kelly https://t.co/UqzSNadIsx It seems that anchor and interviewed have improved the reaction 👍😎👏👍 — EDGAR APONTE R (@garewiter) July 1, 2020

Nearly three years, professor Robert Kelly became famous the world over as "BBC Dad" after his toddler walked in on his while he was live on air went viral.

Kelly and his wife Kim Jung-A and their children Marion and James became the point of a global discussion in 2017 when the toddlers upended an interview he had been giving to BBC regarding South Korean politics.

The viral family appeared on BBC earlier in March to talk about the joys and stresses of working from home.

Much like the last interview, Kelly's interview also went viral on social media and brought cheer in times of lockdown and gloom.