Municipal Body Pulled up after Children Found Rag-picking in Chandigarh Dumping Ground

With the end intent to put an end to the problem of rag-picking by children in Chandigarh’s Dadumajra Dumping Ground, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued an order asking its civic body to increase security on the spot. The Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh has been asked to amp up security at the dumping ground which has reportedly seen minors working as rag pickers.

The issue came to light after an inspection carried out by Chandigarh’s Social Welfare Department last week following which the CCPCR took up the case, The Indian Express reported. Authorities at the dumping ground have been asked to put up more boundaries around the dump yard and also prohibit children from entering. They have also been asked to call child helpline services the case one is seen rag picking.

CCPCR chair Harjinder Kaur said that the organisation had received a number of photographs of children working in the dump yards and had chosen to take suo-moto action in the matter.

The order comes days after International Day of Street Children 2021. Times Now on the same day reported that India had nearly 18 million children living on the streets, many with no education or opportunities. With one of the largest population of homeless children in the world, incidents of children being pushed into labour or rag picking are not uncommon.

With the lockdown ruining the job market and shutting schools, many children across several parts of India have been pushed into labour, rag-picking or selling scrap. Last year, the Indian Express reported about children in the village of Musahira tola in Bihar’s Badbilla who had been pushed into rag-picking after mid-day meals ended due to the pandemic.

While students across the world have now been advised to shift to online education, students from underprivileged societies have faced the brunt. A survey in 2020 found that 57 percent of the street children in Odisha were unable to continue their education due to the pandemic.

Without homes, money, education or food, street children are one of the worst casualties of the pandemic.

