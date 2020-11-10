Municipal Corporation in AP to Send Garbage Littered on Roads Back to Culprits as 'Return Gift'

Kakinada Municipal Corporation in Andhra Pradesh has started a new initiative, called Return Gift, to teach people good civic sense. Under it, KMC will return garbage to households and individuals who dump it on roads instead of handing it to the assigned sanitary workers.

The purpose of this step is to make such violators stop littering garbage on the road.

KMC has started an initiative of Return Gift by which the garbage will be given back to the citizens who are not giving it to the sanitary workers and instead littering on roads and in drains. #ReturnGift@SwachhBharatGov @Secretary_MoHUA @SBMGAP @AndhraPradeshCM @SwachSurvekshan pic.twitter.com/RQAyh3Ivg0 — Kakinada Municipal Corporation (@kakinada_KMC) November 7, 2020

In a video share on Twitter, the corporation has appealed to citizens to consider this initiative positively to show gratitude to the sanitary workers and those who are cooperating with the municipal corporation.

Appealing to all the citizen's to consider this #ReturnGift initiative positively to show gratitude to the sanitary workers and other fellow citizens who are cooperating with the Corporation@sudhakarudumula @umasudhir@ndtv @TOIIndiaNews @BDUTT@sardesairajdeep @ravishndtv — Kakinada Municipal Corporation (@kakinada_KMC) November 7, 2020

Residents who live in areas that come under the jurisdiction of KMC are expected to hand over the segregated waste to sanitary staff. Posting a video showing a woman dumping waste on the roadside, KMC wrote that such incidents would lead to the formation of “garbage vulnerable point.”

Requesting citizens to hand over the segregated waste to sanitary staff. Such incidents will lead to formation of Garbage Vulnerable PointIf you have any issues regarding sanitation please contact our Toll-Free Number 18004250325 #ReturnGift @umasudhir @ndtv @SwachhBharatGov pic.twitter.com/brSu1oydeE — Kakinada Municipal Corporation (@kakinada_KMC) November 8, 2020

It has also issued a toll-free number for people to inform KMC regarding any sanitation-related problems. The Twitter posts by KMC have garnered an overwhelming response from the people.

One user put out a video showing a KMC sanitation staff dumping garbage at a person’s home who had thrown the waste on the road.

"Excellent initiative Sir....Now hoping that kakinada would surely turn into a Clean and Green city in the coming days with collective measures.Appreciate your initiative," said another Twitter user.

Excellent initiative Sir....Now hoping that kakinada would surely turn into a Clean and Green city in coming days with collective measures.Appreciate your initiative... — Rajendra Rayudu (@RajaRayudu) November 7, 2020

Many, however, pointed out the challenges faced by residents while disposing of garbage.

Highlighting the garbage problem of the Indrapalem area in Andhra, a social media user said that there was only one bullock cart for the area for disposing of the trash and that too comes just once in a week.

While i appreciate this, i feel ashamed to say that the scenario is total contradictory in INDRAPALEM area. i know its Rural. But ridiculous to see only one trash bullock cart for entire indrapalem and they come only once in a week. When we ask they say "we cant help" #kakinada — Sandy (@SandeepKanchi) November 8, 2020

I see neighbours pouring lot of garbage in surroundings, pigs roaming near by everyday, drianage system blocking and water coming out. This is on main road of Indrapalem. either we cant blame them if sanitary workers coming once in a week. Hope Swapnil Dinkar sir watching this. — Sandy (@SandeepKanchi) November 8, 2020

Just outside our house people throw garbages intentionally even there is regular garbage collector. Filthy smell of garbage, housefly and mosquitoes from the GVP beside my house making great nuisance. I informed municipal authority. Rather the local antisocial elements threatened — BforS (@BforSuzi) November 9, 2020

The initiative by KMC was nevertheless appreciated widely on social media as well as by locals as many claimed it might ecnourage better civic sense in residents.