3-MIN READ

Municipal Corporation in AP to Send Garbage Littered on Roads Back to Culprits as 'Return Gift'

Andhra Pradesh's Kakinanda Municipal Corporation has a plan to solve its garbage problem | Image credit: PTI/Twitter

Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada Municipal Corporation has devised the aim to stop violators from littering roads and instead of disposing of garbage the right way.

Kakinada Municipal Corporation in Andhra Pradesh has started a new initiative, called Return Gift, to teach people good civic sense. Under it, KMC will return garbage to households and individuals who dump it on roads instead of handing it to the assigned sanitary workers.

The purpose of this step is to make such violators stop littering garbage on the road.

In a video share on Twitter, the corporation has appealed to citizens to consider this initiative positively to show gratitude to the sanitary workers and those who are cooperating with the municipal corporation.

Residents who live in areas that come under the jurisdiction of KMC are expected to hand over the segregated waste to sanitary staff. Posting a video showing a woman dumping waste on the roadside, KMC wrote that such incidents would lead to the formation of “garbage vulnerable point.”

It has also issued a toll-free number for people to inform KMC regarding any sanitation-related problems. The Twitter posts by KMC have garnered an overwhelming response from the people.

One user put out a video showing a KMC sanitation staff dumping garbage at a person’s home who had thrown the waste on the road.

"Excellent initiative Sir....Now hoping that kakinada would surely turn into a Clean and Green city in the coming days with collective measures.Appreciate your initiative," said another Twitter user.

Many, however, pointed out the challenges faced by residents while disposing of garbage.

Highlighting the garbage problem of the Indrapalem area in Andhra, a social media user said that there was only one bullock cart for the area for disposing of the trash and that too comes just once in a week.

The initiative by KMC was nevertheless appreciated widely on social media as well as by locals as many claimed it might ecnourage better civic sense in residents.


