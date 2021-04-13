'Munni Badnaam Hui' Finds a Place in England's New School Music Curriculum

Bollywood chartbuster song ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ is among the list of songs included in the new music curriculum guidance launched by Department for Education (DfE) in England. Kishori Amonkar’s ‘Saheli Re’, Anoushka Shankar’s ‘Indian Summer’, AR Rahman’s ‘Jai Ho’ are among the song included in the curriculum as a part of the Indian musical references for diverse musical traditions. A panel of 15 music education specialists - teachers, education leaders and musicians from across the UK have developed the Model Music, PTI reported.

“It is important to recognise that modern British identity is rich and diverse, resulting in communities which celebrate and explore their own specific, localised ‘cultural capital’. Kishori Amonkar was one of the leading vocalists of Indian classical music in the 20th century. Amonkar’s approach to music emphasised the spiritual as articulated in her statement that ‘To me, it [music] is a dialogue with the divine, this intensely focused communication with the ultimate other’. Further listening might include performances where the melody is instrumental, such as the music of Ravi and Anoushka Shankar,” the guidance reads.

While informing about the inclusion of ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ song from 2010 hit movie Dabangg, the guidance stated, “Item numbers feature in Bollywood movies without about the plot, and while the protagonist, policeman Chulbul, enters this song the main performer/producer, Malaika Arora, only appears in this number."

“The song includes many typical features of Bollywood films in its music, dance, and colourful visuals", the guidance added.

Sharing the news, Malaika Arora, who featured in the song Munni Baadnam Hui, on her Instagram Story wrote, “Wooohooo".

The DfE said its Model Music Curriculum is expected to make it easier for teachers to plan lessons and help to reduce workload by providing a structured outline of what can be taught in each year group. Case studies are provided as part of the plan to clearly demonstrate how teachers can combine knowledge, skills and understanding in a practical way.

