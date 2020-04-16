Murali Vijay Reveals He Wants to Take Australia's Ellyse Perry Out to Dinner

With the IPL stars far from busy with cricket, most of them have taken to social media and are interacting with fans. Similarly, Chennai Super Kings’ Murali Vijay took a few questions from the fans and kept his Instagram interaction lively.

The gritty right hand opening batsman, who is an essential part of the CSK camp said he misses just going to the ground and playing cricket during the lockdown, stressing he spends most of his time at cricket grounds in Chennai.

When asked about two cricketers he would want to have dinner with, Murali Vijay said it would be Australia women's cricket star Ellyse Perry and his fellow India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

"Ellyse Perry. I want to have dinner with her. She is so beautiful.”

“And Shikhar Dhawan any day. He is a fun guy. Just that he will speak Hindi and I will be conversing in Tamil," Vijay said.

Vijay was also asked about his teammate and CSK captain MS Dhoni and he said that the veteran wicket-keeper has always had a calming effect on him in the middle.

Vijay spoke about his knocks the tour of England in 2014 when he and Dhoni shared several partnerships, including the 126-run stand in the Trent Bridge Test.

"In England, the partnership between myself and MS (Dhoni) was phenomenal. He made me calm. We were 4 wickets down and the way he handled himself and made me raise my game, we were feeding off each other. MS is always a calming factor in the middle. Like he comes up with his own persona. You can describe through words. We don't even talk much in the middle, it's just eye to eye contact," Vijay said.

